49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Impressed with this WR in Training Camp
Kyle Shanahan has been impressed with wide receiver Ricky Pearsall during the 49ers’ training camp this season.
There’s growing concern surrounding the 49ers’ wide receiver position heading into the new season, as San Francisco prepares to kick off preseason on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium against the Denver Broncos.
Firstly, the organization decided to trade long-time WR1 Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.
In addition, another key operator, Brandon Aiyuk, is still recovering from a torn ACL and MCL he suffered last season in Week 7.
Despite limited starting options at present, Pearsall is making an impact
The 49ers will most likely be relying on Jauan Jennings and Pearsall this season, but the former is currently out due to a calf issue.
Despite Pearsall himself missing the first phase in training camp due to a hamstring injury, his return has excited Shanahan.
When speaking to the Bay Area's KNBR radio station, he discussed how the 24-year-old is preparing for his sophomore season.
"One, I thought Ricky had one of our best offseasons," Shanahan said. "Him and Jake Cowing started about a month earlier than everyone else. They were here grinding with Dustin Perry, our strength coach, and they really made a huge jump, I thought, this offseason. Jake was able to show it throughout OTAs, and Ricky wasn't. He ended up pulling his hamstring right before OTAs, and he's kind of gotten a late start to camp.
"But these last five practices, he's been out there, he's been able to stack some days up, and it's really showing, the work that he put in this offseason, adding some strength, adding a little bit more size, and just making himself a little bit more ready for a 17-game season, which is always such a grind for these guys."
He will no doubt improve in Year 2
Let's not forget that Pearsall still has a lot to learn in his second year.
As a rookie, he appeared in 11 games and overcame both a gunshot wound and other injuries, finishing his first season on a high with three touchdowns and 400 receiving yards.
Providing he can stay consistent and fit, there's no reason why he can't make big strides this season.
"But he went through it last year," Shanahan acknowledged. "He knows how long it is, he knows what to expect, and I think he's prepared himself right, and he's having a hell of a camp so far.
He added: "There’s a number of spots up [at wide receiver position]. Ricky missed the first week. Jake Cowing, he pulled his hamstring in individual drills on the first day. Hopefully, we’ll get him back next week. You have B.A. (Brandon Aiyuk), who’s still on PUP, so he does count on your roster, but he’s not able to go. You have Jauan [Jennings], who’s battling an injury, so there’s been a lot of room for guys to get a lot of reps."