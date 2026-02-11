49ers Might Try to Reunite With This Former Player in Free Agency

One of the top moves the San Francisco 49ers need to make this offseason is add to their wide receiver position.

They need to boost it with, ideally, a dominant wide receiver. With Brandon Aiyuk no longer part of the future, they need depth and a clear-cut No. 1 receiver.

The free agency market isn't the most appealing this year. However, there is one free agent whom the 49ers may want to reunite with.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers do this

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) takes the field to practice before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

It's Deebo Samuel. He will be a free player in March, which lines him up perfectly for a reunion with the 49ers after one year since they traded him to the Washington Commanders.

Samuel wanted a move away from the 49ers, and they obliged him. The two sides had a ton of great memories together, especially in 2021 when Samuel carried the team.

Given the 49ers have a need, they could target Samuel. One year away from the 49ers might've made him miss Kyle Shanahan and the team as well.

It wouldn't be the first time a player or a coach returned to the 49ers after time away. Robert Saleh returned, and so did Kendrick Bourne in the last year. Samuel is poised to replicate that.

In fact, George Kittle is hinting at the 49ers possibly bringing him back.

"My one message for Niners fans: Hey, if a rebuild year got us 13 wins and a win in the wild card—that's pretty good," Kittle said to Sports Illustrated. "It's only gonna get a little bit better from that, and all the boys are coming back again. And who knows? We might add some past friends."

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The issue with bringing Samuel back is that he doesn't significantly boost the wide receiver position. It doesn't help their biggest issue, which is needing a receiver to win one-on-one.

Samuel is incapable of that. Bringing him back would be a typical "running it back" moment for the 49ers, which is why it's not surprising if they do re-sign him.

However, it's a move they must not pull the trigger on. It's a fun little story for a few seconds until you realize he's not moving the needle much in the offense.

What the 49ers need at receiver is downfield speed and someone who can create separation. Samuel isn't that and never has been. All he would do is coerce Shanahan to recycle old plays.

Adding Samuel does nothing to advance the offense. There may be some improvement. It's not like he's a scrub, but the 49ers need to take steps forward, not backward.

They need to resist the temptation of bringing Samuel back. But it's a reality that's entirely plausible to occur.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI