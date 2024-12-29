All 49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Loves Lions OC Ben Johnson's Running Game

Grant Cohn

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), left, talks to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson before a play against Chicago Bears during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), left, talks to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson before a play against Chicago Bears during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Just a few years ago, Kyle Shanahan was the hottest offensive coach on the planet Ben Johnson was a complete nobody.

Now Shanahan is having a decidedly down season and Johnson has become the no. 1 offensive coordinator in the NFL. Suddenly, Johnson's offense seems much more creative and cutting-edge than Shanahan's offense. Funny how much can change in a relatively short time.

On Saturday, I asked Kyle Shanahan what he likes about Johnson's offense.

“I don't know him, but I've really respected what he’s done here the last few years," Shanahan said. "I know people who've worked with him. I know Chris Foerster, Brian Fleury, those guys worked with him down in Miami, talked about him as a dude, which he seems like an awesome guy. But I really love how he's ran the ball and the stuff he's done off of it and really taken advantage of his personnel really well.”

TRANSLATION: Johnson is really good and Shanahan admires his creativity in the run game and the play-action passing game, but Johnson also has great players. Plus he has been good only for a few years. He needs to prove that he has longevity and that the league won't catch up to him the way it seems to have caught up to Kyle Shanahan and his coaching tree this season (see Mike McDaniel in Miami and Bobby Slowik in Houston. Both came from the 49ers and both are struggling just like Shanahan).

Coach's have a tough time praising each other.

