Kyle Shanahan Reveals How He’s Working With Brock Purdy This Offseason
In this story:
With the offseason now in full swing, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has provided insight into how he's working to get the most out of quarterback Brock Purdy.
Purdy finished his third full season as the starting quarterback in red and gold, and it proved to be one of his toughest yet. He suffered a turf toe injury in Week 1, missed eight games, and played through the issue during the second half of the season.
Still, he performed well, helping guide the 49ers to the divisional round of the playoffs. Along the way, he delivered several statement performances, including becoming the first 49ers quarterback to produce five touchdowns in back-to-back games.
Despite injuries across the roster in 2025, Purdy continued to make strides and produced impressive plays even without several key starters on the field.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan reveals Brock Purdy's offseason homework
Shanahan also explained more about his management approach and how he’s working to get the best out of Purdy, including areas where his quarterback still needs to improve.
“It always starts with the cut-ups with Brock,” Shanahan told reporters Sunday at the NFL Annual League Meeting in Phoenix.
“It starts when we get him in the building, and we go pretty hard on him on every bad clip. You give him soft compliments on the good clips, and he's really good at taking [them]. And we give him a plan when he comes in based [on] the film.
“We usually give him about five things. That depends on how many things we see, and then he starts in Phase 1. And Brock is really fun that way because he's fun to coach, because he's always humble and never takes it personally. And he usually fixes that stuff by training camp.”
Purdy finished the 2025 campaign throwing for 2,167 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while posting a passer rating of 100.5. Those numbers came despite a small number of games in which his performances didn’t quite meet the high standards he and Shanahan have set within the organization.
Purdy is only 26, and the typical prime of a quarterback often comes later in their career. Even so, he now ranks third in franchise history with five playoff wins and is rising through the ranks in numerous metrics.
With more experience, Purdy is expected to continue improving. Now, with wide receiver Mike Evans joining the franchise, the 49ers could see the best version of Purdy yet alongside an already talented group of offensive weapons.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal