Kyle Shanahan Reveals How He’s Working With Brock Purdy This Offseason

With the offseason now in full swing, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has provided insight into how he's working to get the most out of quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy finished his third full season as the starting quarterback in red and gold, and it proved to be one of his toughest yet. He suffered a turf toe injury in Week 1, missed eight games, and played through the issue during the second half of the season.

Still, he performed well, helping guide the 49ers to the divisional round of the playoffs. Along the way, he delivered several statement performances, including becoming the first 49ers quarterback to produce five touchdowns in back-to-back games.

Despite injuries across the roster in 2025, Purdy continued to make strides and produced impressive plays even without several key starters on the field.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan reveals Brock Purdy's offseason homework

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (center) speaks to reporters and the media during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shanahan also explained more about his management approach and how he’s working to get the best out of Purdy, including areas where his quarterback still needs to improve.

“It always starts with the cut-ups with Brock,” Shanahan told reporters Sunday at the NFL Annual League Meeting in Phoenix.

“It starts when we get him in the building, and we go pretty hard on him on every bad clip. You give him soft compliments on the good clips, and he's really good at taking [them]. And we give him a plan when he comes in based [on] the film.

“We usually give him about five things. That depends on how many things we see, and then he starts in Phase 1. And Brock is really fun that way because he's fun to coach, because he's always humble and never takes it personally. And he usually fixes that stuff by training camp.”

Purdy finished the 2025 campaign throwing for 2,167 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while posting a passer rating of 100.5. Those numbers came despite a small number of games in which his performances didn’t quite meet the high standards he and Shanahan have set within the organization.

Purdy is only 26, and the typical prime of a quarterback often comes later in their career. Even so, he now ranks third in franchise history with five playoff wins and is rising through the ranks in numerous metrics.

With more experience, Purdy is expected to continue improving. Now, with wide receiver Mike Evans joining the franchise, the 49ers could see the best version of Purdy yet alongside an already talented group of offensive weapons.