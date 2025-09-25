The 49ers are hurting themselves by not adjusting to this new rule
The new kickoff rules have had teams trying to adapt different strategies when it comes to their kickoff defense units. Through three weeks, some teams have adjusted to the new rules more than others, and it has helped tremendously. Unfortunately, the San Francisco 49ers are not one of those teams.
The San Francisco 49ers must improve their kickoff strategy
San Francisco currently has the worst average opponent drive starting field position on kickoff and onside kicks. When the 49ers kick the ball off, their opponent starts the drive around the 33-yard line.
In contrast, two teams stand out above the rest. The Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers opponents start around the 21-yard line. San Francisco is giving up more than 12 yards per drive by failing to succeed in these areas.
Some of it comes down to special teams miscues that led to bigger returns. However, most of this is strategy-related.
The Panthers and Rams have had the same idea. They both have leaned into the idea of hitting a low kick that is almost like a punch shot in golf that lands around the 15-yard line. They bounce towards the end zone, but because of the trajectory, they usually do not get to the end zone.
It forces the returner to decide first whether to run up and take a low kick out of the air, or to let it bounce and try to field it that way. This has caused returners to mishandle a few returns and limit their return ability. It also makes it easier for their coverage team to get down the field.
San Francisco has seemingly not changed their strategy in any way to date. A lot of their kicks have been at or near the end zone line, and their kicks approach the arch and distance like a normal kick.
Jake Moody had two touchbacks in his only appearance, and Eddy Pineiro averages two touchbacks per game, with the new rules that put the ball at the 35-yard line. San Francisco is often costing themself before they even have a chance, but not changing how they view kick-offs.
Maybe this is because they have had kicker drama and have had to look into other things. You would think they know the rules and are not actively trying to get their opponent to start the 35-yard line. Nonetheless, their plan has not worked, and they need to re-adjust.
Considering they play the Rams in Week 5, and they are division rivals, they cannot be at this sort of disadvantage to start games compared to them.