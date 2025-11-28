49ers Rule Out 3 Key Players Against the Browns in Week 13
In this story:
It's been encouraging to see the San Francisco 49ers get fully healthy on offense.
Unfortunately, you can't say the same for their defense and special teams. Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday at his press conference that the 49ers will be without three key players against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.
Tatum Bethune
As expected, Tatum Bethune will miss his second consecutive game with a high ankle sprain. It would've required a miraculous recovery for him to be available against the Browns.
High ankle sprains require several weeks of inactivity. Luckily, the 49ers have their Bye Week after this game, giving Bethune a chance to return in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans.
However, if Bethune is still not fully fit, a likely scenario, then the 49ers will have no problem sitting him again. They just signed veteran Eric Kendricks, so they have leeway to hold him out.
You do have to wonder if Kendricks plays well if they go back to Bethune. It's not like Bethune is irreplaceable, despite playing fine since filling in for Fred Warner.
Eddy Pineiro
Another player who is expectedly out is kicker Eddy Pineiro. He injured his hamstring in the win against the Arizona Cardinals. Hamstring injuries are a bit similar to high ankle sprains.
Both are tricky and typically require several weeks off before returning. The 49ers have Matt Gay to fill in for him in the meantime.
Signing Gay seemed like a bit of a crazy move since he's been producing a career-worst this season. However, he was perfectly fine against the Carolina Panthers, connecting on all extra points and field goals.
That will probably change against the Browns. The weather is expected to be adverse, which will make it extremely difficult to kick a field goal.
Sam Okuayinonu
Last but not least is defensive end Sam Okuayinonu. He is out with a high ankle sprain as well, so don't expect him for a few weeks.
Okuayinonu has been an underrated pass rusher for the 49ers since Nick Bosa went down. He hasn't been flashy, but he has contributed.
After Bryce Huff, he has the second-most pressures on the 49ers with 19. He also has the second-most sacks (2), but that isn't saying much.
Either way, the 49ers' defense isn't in a position to lose pass rushers. Even decent contributors are huge for them, and they'll be without him against Cleveland.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.
Read more 49ers On SI
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN