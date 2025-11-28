49ers Rule Out 3 Key Players Against the Browns in Week 13

It's been encouraging to see the San Francisco 49ers get fully healthy on offense.

Unfortunately, you can't say the same for their defense and special teams. Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday at his press conference that the 49ers will be without three key players against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.

Tatum Bethune

As expected, Tatum Bethune will miss his second consecutive game with a high ankle sprain. It would've required a miraculous recovery for him to be available against the Browns.

High ankle sprains require several weeks of inactivity. Luckily, the 49ers have their Bye Week after this game, giving Bethune a chance to return in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans.

However, if Bethune is still not fully fit, a likely scenario, then the 49ers will have no problem sitting him again. They just signed veteran Eric Kendricks, so they have leeway to hold him out.

You do have to wonder if Kendricks plays well if they go back to Bethune. It's not like Bethune is irreplaceable, despite playing fine since filling in for Fred Warner.

Eddy Pineiro

Another player who is expectedly out is kicker Eddy Pineiro. He injured his hamstring in the win against the Arizona Cardinals. Hamstring injuries are a bit similar to high ankle sprains.

Both are tricky and typically require several weeks off before returning. The 49ers have Matt Gay to fill in for him in the meantime.

Signing Gay seemed like a bit of a crazy move since he's been producing a career-worst this season. However, he was perfectly fine against the Carolina Panthers, connecting on all extra points and field goals.

That will probably change against the Browns. The weather is expected to be adverse, which will make it extremely difficult to kick a field goal.

Sam Okuayinonu

Last but not least is defensive end Sam Okuayinonu. He is out with a high ankle sprain as well, so don't expect him for a few weeks.

Okuayinonu has been an underrated pass rusher for the 49ers since Nick Bosa went down. He hasn't been flashy, but he has contributed.

After Bryce Huff, he has the second-most pressures on the 49ers with 19. He also has the second-most sacks (2), but that isn't saying much.

Either way, the 49ers' defense isn't in a position to lose pass rushers. Even decent contributors are huge for them, and they'll be without him against Cleveland.

