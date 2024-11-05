49ers Kicker Jake Moody Says He Won't Rush Back from Injury
SANTA CLARA -- 49ers klcker Jake Moody practiced on Monday for the first time since he injured his kicking ankle on Oct. 6. Here's what he said about his recovery.
Q: Is there a chance you'll play Sunday against the Buccaneers?
MOODY: "There's a chance. I'm not going to rush back into it, but there's always a chance."
Q: What have you done in your recovery?
MOODY: "Lots of physical therapy, lots of treatment with the medical staff. Slowly working my way back on the field. Just progressing, making sure I'm doing all the steps needed. Not rushing back into anything. Just taking it one step at a time."
Q: When you watched the replay of your injury, were you surprised it wasn't more severe?"
MOODY: "I've had medical people say that they were pretty surprised that it wasn't anything worse just from how bad it looked. Glad to hear that. Hopefully, I won't be put in a situation like that again and I'll learn how to tackle better."
Q: I know it's bad either way, but is it better that it was your kicking foot instead of your planting foot?
MOODY: "I would say so. The amount of pressure and force that goes into your plant foot, especially on kickoffs, that might be a little bit more difficult to recover from and to build that strength back up. The fact that it is my kicking foot is probably a better thing."