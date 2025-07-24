All 49ers

49ers LG competition: Nick Zakelj starts, Ben Bartch still leads

The San Francisco 49ers are starting Nick Zakelj at left guard, but are hoping to turn to Ben Bartch soon.

Parker Hurley

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Nick Zakelj (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Nick Zakelj (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Aaron Banks missed time last season, the San Francisco 49ers turned to Ben Bartch, Nick Zakelj, and Spencer Burford to replace him. With all three back on the roster, the decision of who starts will be made throughout the rest of the summer. However, the first practice gave us a peek into their thought process. 

49ers start Nick Zakelj in first training camp of 2025

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Nick Zakelj (63) before the game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium.
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Nick Zakelj (63) before the game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

First, Ben Bartch is hurt, but every indication is that he will get the first crack at the starting spot when he is on the field. The team does not anticipate it being a serious injury, either. 

However, with Bartch sidelined, the team has turned to Nick Zakelj in his place. This is because the team has been using Spencer Burford as their backup tackle

Burford was a tackle in college and played 31 snaps at tackle in week 16 last season. When you consider Andre Dillard, a bust for the Eagles who has been better in the NFL at guard, is the only other real swing tackle option, you have to think that Burford may be the best man for the job here. 

Beyond that, he has 26 snaps at right tackle, 1,708 snaps at right guard, and 81 snaps at left guard. He may be more valuable as a depth lineman because he can swing into anywhere in a pinch.

So, Burford may still see a significant role, but the team may be pushing him out of the left guard competition. Unless more injury issues occur, left guard will come down to Bartch against Zakelj.

Read more

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News