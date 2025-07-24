49ers LG competition: Nick Zakelj starts, Ben Bartch still leads
When Aaron Banks missed time last season, the San Francisco 49ers turned to Ben Bartch, Nick Zakelj, and Spencer Burford to replace him. With all three back on the roster, the decision of who starts will be made throughout the rest of the summer. However, the first practice gave us a peek into their thought process.
49ers start Nick Zakelj in first training camp of 2025
First, Ben Bartch is hurt, but every indication is that he will get the first crack at the starting spot when he is on the field. The team does not anticipate it being a serious injury, either.
However, with Bartch sidelined, the team has turned to Nick Zakelj in his place. This is because the team has been using Spencer Burford as their backup tackle.
Burford was a tackle in college and played 31 snaps at tackle in week 16 last season. When you consider Andre Dillard, a bust for the Eagles who has been better in the NFL at guard, is the only other real swing tackle option, you have to think that Burford may be the best man for the job here.
Beyond that, he has 26 snaps at right tackle, 1,708 snaps at right guard, and 81 snaps at left guard. He may be more valuable as a depth lineman because he can swing into anywhere in a pinch.
So, Burford may still see a significant role, but the team may be pushing him out of the left guard competition. Unless more injury issues occur, left guard will come down to Bartch against Zakelj.