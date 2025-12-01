49ers Set to Place This Starter on Season-Ending Injured Reserve

Another player on the San Francisco 49ers is headed for Injured Reserve.

Except this player is not a surprising one. Kyle Shanahan revealed on Monday via conference call that the 49ers are set to place starting offensive guard Ben Bartch on Injured Reserve.

Bartch exited the game against the Cleveland Browns with a foot sprain. The 49ers fear Bartch could have surgery as his injury may end up being a Lisfranc injury.

Whether he needs surgery or not, I wouldn't anticipate Bartch returning this season. Once the 49ers place him on Injured Reserve, that's it. They are done with him, and rightfully so.

The reality is that Bartch is made of glass. He always manages to get injured. He exited the first two games of the season with an injury and was placed on Injured Reserve entering Week 3 with a high ankle sprain.

Rookie Connor Colby had to take his place, and that was a disaster. Bartch made his return on Nov. 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. It only took four games for him to get injured again and be lost for the season.

What the 49ers will do without Ben Bartch

With Bartch out for the year, the 49ers will turn to Spencer Burford. He provided an immediate upgrade against the New York Giants when he returned from injury.

Since Bartch returned, the 49ers had been rotating them. It's odd to do that with offensive linemen, but the 49ers have done that before with Burford a couple of seasons ago.

Now, Burford will be expected to take all of the snaps at left guard. He looked solid against the Browns, clearing rushing lanes for Christian McCaffrey to hit.

While it's a bummer Bartch is out, the 49ers have their best starting option at left guard with Burford. Hopefully, the ending of the rotational period doesn't expose him.

Sometimes, rotating a player is meant to hide them as they're only good in spurts. But Burford has demonstrated a bunch of positive plays for the 49ers since taking over.

Besides, he's their best option even if he does struggle. The last thing the 49ers will want to do is to go back to the rookie Colby. He was a disaster, which is why he's been a healthy scratch.

After this season, the 49ers need to be done with Bartch. I wouldn't be surprised if Bartch himself decides to call it a career with how constantly injured he is.

