The 49ers' Linebacker Unit Ranks 7th in the NFL per Pro Football Focus
The 49ers' linebacker unit is in flux.
They lost Dre Greenlaw this offseason because he signed a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos. The 49ers tried to beat Denver's offer at the last minute, but apparently they didn't offer enough, so Greenlaw stuck with the Broncos. Which is strange considering the 49ers' currently have more than $46 million in salary cap space.
Still, the 49ers have Fred Warner, arguably the best linebacker in the NFL. And they just gave him a three-year extension. In addition, they drafted linebacker Nick Martin in Round 3 -- the same round in which they drafted Warner in 2018.
As a result, Pro Football Focus ranks the 49ers' linebacker unit seventh out of 32 teams entering the 2025 season.
"Just having Fred Warner as the centerpiece of a linebacker unit merits a high spot in these rankings," writes PFF's Dalton Wasserman. "His 89.2 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked second in the NFL, behind Philadelphia's Zack Baun. Warner’s 92.3 PFF overall grade over the past five seasons leads the NFL, and he is quickly building a Hall of Fame case as each season passes by.
"The 49ers need to figure out what they have at the position beyond Warner. Dee Winters earned a solid 80.0 PFF coverage grade in limited work last season and could be the favorite to start alongside the star. Tatum Bethune and third-round rookie Nick Martin could also compete for the starting role. This competition is likely to be one of the 49ers’ most intriguing camp battles."
Winters had some good moments last season, but he seems easily fooled by play action and misdirection. He's a big reason the 49ers run defense struggled so much. If he had played well, the 49ers probably wouldn't have spent a third-round pick on Nick Martin, but they did.
That's why Martin most likely is the favorite to start. He was hand-picked by defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Winters wasn't. In addition, Trent Williams recently said that Martin will be a great player.
I have a feeling Warner and Martin will be an exciting pair to watch for the next few seasons.