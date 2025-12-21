Robert Saleh reveals the secret ingredient for the 49ers defense
The San Francisco 49ers defense has been playing above its head all season. They have lost pieces, and while they have struggled at times, they have been good enough to hold a 10-4 record with just three games to play. Robert Saleh did not quite give away the secret formula, but he did let fans know one thing that is helping his defense.
That is not worrying about yards.
The key San Francisco 49ers defense
Saleh admits that he does not look at, focus on, or care about yards. His defense can give up as many yards as needed, so long as they buckle down and do not give up points.
This is an interesting concept, and it is obviously playing out in front of our eyes. The team is 17th in yards allowed, but 23rd in yards allowed per play. However, they are 10th in points allowed. They have the most yards allowed by any team in the top ten, and that is by a good bit.
So, it is not the most common plan, and it may only be working because Saleh is that good and he preaches it. Either way, the 49ers are doing exactly what he wants.
The issue is that yards and points tend to go hand-in-hand. When teams are able to consistently move the ball, they score afterwards. The 49ers have been able to change that.
Some of this comes down to turnovers. Some of it is holding to field goals and making situational stops. It also helps that the offense tends to win the field position battle in most games.
Still, that is a lot to lean on. They are looking for specific things to happen every week, and if the plan starts to go astray, you can see games like the most recent Rams loss when they allowed 42 points.
It is true that in today's NFL, offenses are going to move the ball whether you want them to or not. The rules are set up in their favor. However, if Saleh had a healthy Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, you can guarantee that he would be disappointed with how many yards are currently being allowed, even if that is not the sole philosophy.
Can the 49ers continue to find ways to win with their undermanned defense, or will the dam eventually burst and the yards turn into points when it matters the most?
