San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft Live Blog: Day 2

SANTA CLARA -- This is the San Francisco 49ers live blog for Day 2 of the NFL Draft. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the Levi's Stadium media room.

3:45 The 49ers own three picks tonight -- 61, 93 and 105. Of course, the 49ers could trade up or down and in that case, the picks would change. But for now, here's who I think they'll draft with those picks.

MOCK DRAFT

61: Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska. Good run blocker who made the line calls for three years in college, which is attractive for the 49ers, because they typically ask their center to make the calls at the line of scrimmage. Jurgens is a bit of a reach, but the 49ers will have to fill this need with a starter if Alex Mack retires, and right now he still hasn't decided if he'll play this year.

93: Calvin Austin II, WR, Memphis. Small wide receiver who's extremely quick and explosive -- he runs a 4.32 40-yard dash and his vertical is 39 inches. Like Deebo Samuel, Austin can catch a short pass and run for a touchdown. He also is a premier deep threat who would complement Tery Lance.

105: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State. The 49ers need a running back to replace Deebo Samuel in the rotation, and White is similar to Samuel physically. Both weigh 215 pounds, both run 4.48s and both are explosive. White has the burst to run around the edge unlike starter Elijah Mitchell. Plus White is an excellent receiver -- he caught 43 passes and averaged 10.6 yards per catch last season -- he's extremely dangerous after the cathch. Which means he's a rare three-down running back.

Let's see if my predictions come true.