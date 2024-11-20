All 49ers

49ers Not Letting Brock Purdy Throw at Wednesday's Practice

Is there concern about Purdy's availability for Sunday?

Grant Cohn

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles away from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) and Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers are being extremely cautious with Brock Purdy.

Purdy injured his shoulder on Sunday during the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The team officially lists him as day-to-day with shoulder soreness, which is vague. It's unclear just how serious the injury is.

On Wednesday, Purdy was a limited participant in practice, which in his case means he didn't throw. He took his drops and practiced going through progressions, but he didn't throw any passes. Either he's not healthy enough to physically throw a football right now or the 49ers simply want to give him extra rest four days before the most important game of the season.

"Not much right now," head coach Kyle Shanahan said before practice. "We'll see how this week goes. He's limited today, so I think that's good news."

It's hard to know what to make of Shanahan's answer. If Purdy were in danger of missing Sunday's game, Shanahan might not want the Packers to know that just yet. He might want them to prepare for Purdy and then have to adjust to defend Brandon Allen or Joshua Dobbs just before kickoff. Because the more time the Packers have to prepare for the backup quarterbacks, the worse those quarterbacks will perform.

If Purdy throws a pass in practice at any point this week, he probably will play in Green Bay. But if he never throws a pass in practice this week, don't hold your breath.

