All 49ers

The 49ers' offensive line ranking will surprise fans

It sure surprised me.

Parker Hurley

Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers' offensive line was never going to be elite. As long as it does not sit in the bottom ten or so in the league, the team is built for the rest of the roster to succeed. So, that is why it may be good news to see that the 49ers' line sits at 14th overall in the latest Pro Football Focus rankings. They were 11th in run blocking and 20th in pass blocking. 

San Francisco 49ers offensive line ranks slightly above average

Puni is coming back from an injury and did not look completely healthy in his 2025 debut. The thought is that this is less about a step back from what he did last season and more about him being one or two games away from us really seeing what he can be. 

It is nice that McKivitz played well, but it has to be mentioned that because Trent Williams is across from him, he receives the majority of the chip help and slide protections. They even had Kyle Juscyk in line next to him in week one. The team expects him to be clean in the environment they put him in. 

Williams was the biggest disappointment. He was asked to shoulder more, but he did not handle himself against Boye Mafe. The 49ers' offensive line is going to go as he goes, so the start to the season struggles are not what the team needs. Still, they protected him all summer to keep him healthy, so it could make sense that he was rusty.

San Francisco 49ers, Jake Brende
David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Brendel is not helping the team grade out well, and Ben Bartch is looking to put in replacement-level play as well. 

The unit is down two spots from the preseason rankings, but right now that feels a bit generous. It will come down to the progression of Williams and the health of Puni. On paper, these two are much better, which is why they were ranked so highly and given the benefit of the doubt after one below-average performance. 

San Francisco was ranked 12th to start the year because the site was trusting Williams to be healthy and his old self. If that becomes the case after a few weeks, then the team will stick to this range of ranking.  

If this ends up being the cliff season for Williams, then this could be a group that finds themself much lower in the ranking by the end of the season.

Read More

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News