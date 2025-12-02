A surprising 49ers player is among the leaders in Pro Bowl voting

The initial voting results for the Pro Bowl have come out, and there are a few San Francisco 49ers in the top ten at their position that are not surprising, with one surprising name joining them.

Six San Francisco earn top-ten status in Pro Bowl voting

Micah Parsons has the third-most votes of any player in the NFL after the first installment of Pro Bowl fan voting.



Here’s the top 10 at each position⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1HSmPJ5ekg — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 1, 2025

Christian McCaffrey led the 49ers in voting and but he was third overall at his own position. Both Jonathan Taylor and Jahmyr Gibbs have more votes. This is fair because the other two are more efficient on the ground, where McCaffrey is accumulating a lot his yardage as a pass catcher. Still, he was top ten overall in votes and will make the Pro Bowl.

Kyle Juscyck also made the top ten, and he topped the fullback position. In his case, most fans do not know many fullbacks, so a lot of casual fans voting will default to the one player they know. He is likely leading all fullbacks by a wide margin, which is why he is in the top ten despite having a standard season at a less popular position.

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Trent Williams was second amongst offensive tackles, behind only Penei Sewell. With Sewell on the right side, it is fair to assume that Williams will be a starter at left tackle. Tristan Wirfs and Jordan Mailata are third and sixth, and they are the next two left tackles. Darnell Wright and Lane Johnson round out the top six.

George Kittle missed a good portion of the season, but he is hot right now and playing great football. He also has strong name value, which is why he cracked the top ten, although he is at number seven after missing all of that time. Still, he likely will finish with strong enough stats that he could get a Pro Bowl nod. Jake Ferguson and Hunter Henry are directly above him, so the odds are he will catch those two in votes.

Skyy Moore cracked the top ten in return specialist voting, which is a nice nod considering he was not known in that area before being traded to San Francisco. Still, that is not going to get him into the Pro Bowl.

Another surprising name to make it is Ji’Ayir Brown. He is ninth in voting amongst free safeties. What is interesting in his case is that he did not start until Week 6, and even then, his partner, Malik Mustapha, is clearly the better safety of the two. Brown had two interceptions in a primetime spot against Carolina, but most 49ers fans would not have guessed that Brown is one of the top six 49ers to be top-ten at their position. Brown is ninth, so he will still need a lot of votes to make it. He currently trails Jalen Ramsey, Cam Bynum and Coby Bryant.

Read More