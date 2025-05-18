All 49ers

49ers Pick Penei Sewell in 2021 NFL Redraft

It's been four years since the 2021 NFL Draft and it's safe to say the 49ers picked the wrong guy.

Grant Cohn

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks lineman Penei Sewell is displayed on the video board after being selected as the seventh pick by the Detroit Tigers during the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks lineman Penei Sewell is displayed on the video board after being selected as the seventh pick by the Detroit Tigers during the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
At first, they had the 12th pick. Then, they traded up to No. 3. It seemed they wanted Mac Jones, but eventually they decided to take Trey Lance, who now is a backup on his third team -- the Chargers. Meanwhile, Jones also is a backup on his third team -- the 49ers.

If they could do it all over again, who should they have taken?

According to Pro Football Network, this answer is Penei Sewell.

"Penei Sewell has developed into arguably the best right tackle in the entire NFL," writes PFN's Jacob Infante. "Imagine what a 49ers offensive line would look like with him on one end and Trent Williams and the other. It would be a complete nightmare for opposing defenses."

I agree with this analysis. Sewell is a generational offensive tackle -- teams rarely get the opportunity to draft one as good as he is. He would have been the best pick, even better than Ja'Marr Chase.

But you have to remember that the 49ers traded three first-round picks and a third to the Dolphins to trade up to No. 3, so there was no chance the 49ers were going to take any position other than quarterback. In retrospect, they should have stayed put at No. 12 and drafted Micah Parsons who is not arguably the best defensive player in the NFL.

That's the one that hurts.

GRANT COHN

