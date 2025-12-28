The 49ers could part ways with this superstar in 2026

Could the San Francisco 49ers and left tackle Trent Williams end up going through a divorce? It seems unlikely, but Jeremy Fowler of ESPN wants it to at least be on the minds of 49ers fans as the offseason starts to approach.

Will the San Francisco 49ers and Trent Williams part ways?

Fowler went through all of the buzz that he is hearing before Week 17, and one thing he heard brought up around the league is that teams are monitoring Trent Williams and his contract. Fowler notes that something could get worked out, but it may not be easy.

his massive 2026 cap hit of $38.8 million is approaching. That's second on the team behind pass rusher Nick Bosa ($42 million), who is 28 and unlikely to go anywhere. Meanwhile, Williams -- who's a 2027 free agent -- has said he's open to playing until age 40. If that's still the case, the 49ers have a decision to make: Give an elite but aging player a market deal (hint: it's not a small market), stand pat and ride out the cap hit, or entertain a player release or trade. Williams is a fixture in San Francisco, so perhaps it can work something out. But it's not lost on the player that this decision is looming and something most likely must be done. Williams' current contract includes $22.2 million in base salary and a $10 million option bonus due April 1. Jeremy Fowler

It is true that Williams is unlikely to play on a salary cap hit of $38.8 million next year. The 49ers are already in a tough cap spot, and they are going to need to make roster additions. They are going to clear the cap as creatively as possible.

However, Fowler is making this too black and white when there seems to be an obvious medium. Yes, the 49ers could ride the cap hit, release, or trade him. They can also extend him. This may not have made sense to Fowler because Williams is 37 years old. However, in today's NFL, the team can void money and push the salary cap hits into the future.

The move would be to give him a bit of a front-loaded extension. Williams would get a raise and would get cash immediately due to the signing bonus. He would also be signed for 2026 and 2027. Yes, it puts the 49ers on the books for a potential 39-year old left tackle, but it drops the 2026 cap hit down significantly.

The team can also add void years to the back end to try to lower the 2027 hit, depending on how big a signing bonus they plan to give him. Then, if Williams retired or they wanted to move on after 2026, it would be just as feasible, if not easier, next year.

For the 49ers, the question is much less about the cap hit and more about how much cash the owners want to give Williams upfront. When they give the cash upfront, they can smooth over the cap hits, but they can not play with the money that is still owed.

So, the cap can be a hindrance, but only to the owners who do not want to put down significant portions. Given Williams' relationship with the team, you can assume an extension is coming before a release.

