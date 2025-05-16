49ers' Primetime Matchups Given Unappealing Rankings
There are a total of 59 primetime and standalone games (international, holiday) for the 2025 NFL regular season.
The San Francisco 49ers will play in five of them, exclusively on primetime. It was no surprise that the 49ers received five primetime games in 2025 despite coming off a six-win season.
The 49ers are an extremely popular franchise. They would need to reel off consecutive losing seasons where they truly look like a bottom-feeding team.
However, their primetime matchups this year are in the ballpark of bottom-feeding in terms of excitement. That is because the 49ers have a schedule against a handful of lowly teams.
As a result, many of their primetime matchups aren't that thrilling. That is why in Pro Football Network's primetime/standalone games ranking, they have the 49ers sitting low for most.
Their lowest primetime ranking is against the Carolina Panthers. Pro Football Network has it ranked as the third-worst (No. 57) primetime game to watch in 2025. Here is their explanation.
"Bryce Young showed some growth last year and brings a bit of intrigue. Still, a trip to San Francisco doesn’t scream must-see TV — even if the 49ers look like their dominant selves again."
As for the rest, the 49ers versus the Colts is ranked at No. 55, versus the Falcons is No. 42, versus the Bears at No. 30, and finally versus the Rams at No. 26, their highest rank.
It shouldn't be surprising that the 49ers don't have more than two of their primetime games as generally exciting. They face countless lowly teams from 2025.
Of course, much of that can change when the season gets going. It is likely that a few of the mediocre teams from last year that the 49ers will face will improve and make it for a much more exciting game.
For now, it's tough to disagree or pushback on these rankings for the 49ers.