Predicting the 2025 Primetime Games for the 49ers

Since the 49ers are such a popular franchise and have been mostly stellar for the last six years, the NFL always gives them five primetime games.

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Soon, the San Francisco 49ers will find out when they face their opponents in 2025.

The NFL schedule release is set to be announced on Wednesday evening. With it comes a lot of excitement because of who the 49ers will face in primetime.

Seattle Seahawks

There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes, and the 49ers playing the Seahawks on primetime. There's just no way the 49ers won't play them at night once. It most likely will be on Thursday night, too. The NFL clearly loves to have these two teams in that time slot, and rightfully so.

Anytime the 49ers and Seahawks link up, they get into some fierce battles. Plus, it's always a great idea to place two division rivals in primetime. By the time these two teams face, their could end up being huge stakes for the NFC West division title.

Los Angeles Rams

Apply the same logic with the Seahawks for the 49ers to the Rams. Divisional games always sell given the stakes, and the Rams and 49ers have put on fantastic games. The difference with the Rams versus the Seahawks is that the Rams are actually a good team.

Seattle might not be great in 2025, given their highly questionable offense. The Rams, on the other hand, have a tremendous offense, especially after adding Davante Adams. I would be shocked if the 49ers don't play the Rams on Monday Night Football.

Houston Texans

AFC versus NFC matchups aren't heavily placed in primetime slots. However, the 49ers versus the Texans will have the NFL thinking long and hard about it. Both teams should be competitive in 2025 and will force DeMeco Ryans to go against his former boss Kyle Shanahan.

So, not only will the matchup likely be excellent, it has a story line. That is always a key factor in placing games in primetime. Do they have a story that they can build up so that they draw the masses to watch? Texans versus the 49ers checks that box.

Chicago Bears

I probably should've listed the Bears after the Rams. Chicago is going to receive a lot of love from the NFL with primetime games. With new head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears have built a monster of a team with great talent.

The league will want everyone to have their eyes on the Bears. What better way than to do that by placing them in primetime against one of the most popular teams in the NFL than the 49ers? This will be either a Monday or Sunday night game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the more underrated teams in the NFL are the Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield has been superb for them from the moment he signed with. They should still be a solid unit despite losing Liam Coen to the Jaguars.

The 49ers played the Buccaneers last year, and it generated a strong matchup. Perhaps the 49ers will want that on primetime. I like the Buccaneers getting the fifth and final primetime matchup for the 49ers in 2025. It's also slim pickings after them unless the NFL likes the Giants.

