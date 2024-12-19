All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy Evaluates his Performance this Season

Brock Purdy is having a rough season.

Grant Cohn

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy is having a rough season.

He's on the verge of signing a life-changing contract extension, and yet he also is the first 49ers quarterback to lose at least seven games in a season since Colin Kaepernick in 2016. Bad timing.

On Thursday, Purdy was asked to assess his performance from this season. Here's what he said, courtesy of the 49ers' P.R. department.

PURDY: “Yeah I think, there's some plays out there that I'd love to have back and I wish I could've been better for my team and for myself. But at the same time, I feel like there's been some growth in my game that has happened and really just I think like leadership-wise with this team and sort of stepping up when the team needs it, sort of just being a guy that they can hear from. In the past, I've been sort of particular about when I speak and waiting for the right moment, but this year it's been more than it has. And so, I don't know, I feel more comfortable in who I am, but also like I think I need to get better and get back to playing at the chip on my shoulder like it was my first two years of every game, every down trying to prove to myself that I'm the guy for this team and I'm capable of doing it. And so, that's sort of just been the case this year with some moments and I’ve got to learn from that.”

Q: Back to playing with the chip on your shoulder. Do you feel like it hasn't been there? And if so, why?

PURDY: “No, I mean, I think it has, but there's been moments where I feel like I was a little bit more concerned and consumed with trying to be perfect rather than, ‘hey man, let's go out and compete and show my guys my teammates that I love this game and that I'm passionate about it and I can lead them in any situation.’ So, sort of just handling that mentally and getting back to that.”

TRANSLATION: Purdy has been trying too hard to show that he's worth $60 million per season.

Hey, at least he knows it.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News