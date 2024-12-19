49ers QB Brock Purdy Evaluates his Performance this Season
SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy is having a rough season.
He's on the verge of signing a life-changing contract extension, and yet he also is the first 49ers quarterback to lose at least seven games in a season since Colin Kaepernick in 2016. Bad timing.
On Thursday, Purdy was asked to assess his performance from this season. Here's what he said, courtesy of the 49ers' P.R. department.
PURDY: “Yeah I think, there's some plays out there that I'd love to have back and I wish I could've been better for my team and for myself. But at the same time, I feel like there's been some growth in my game that has happened and really just I think like leadership-wise with this team and sort of stepping up when the team needs it, sort of just being a guy that they can hear from. In the past, I've been sort of particular about when I speak and waiting for the right moment, but this year it's been more than it has. And so, I don't know, I feel more comfortable in who I am, but also like I think I need to get better and get back to playing at the chip on my shoulder like it was my first two years of every game, every down trying to prove to myself that I'm the guy for this team and I'm capable of doing it. And so, that's sort of just been the case this year with some moments and I’ve got to learn from that.”
Q: Back to playing with the chip on your shoulder. Do you feel like it hasn't been there? And if so, why?
PURDY: “No, I mean, I think it has, but there's been moments where I feel like I was a little bit more concerned and consumed with trying to be perfect rather than, ‘hey man, let's go out and compete and show my guys my teammates that I love this game and that I'm passionate about it and I can lead them in any situation.’ So, sort of just handling that mentally and getting back to that.”
TRANSLATION: Purdy has been trying too hard to show that he's worth $60 million per season.
Hey, at least he knows it.