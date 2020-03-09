49ers' Richard Sherman Removes Himself as Candidate for new NFLPA President

Josina Anderson of ESPN has reported that San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has removed himself as a candidate for the new NFLPA president.

The NFLPA will be selecting a new president to succeed Eric Winston on Tuesday. With the new CBA carrying drastic change for the players, the pressure of responsibilities of the position may have detracted Sherman who is currently on the executive committee.

Sherman has been one of the most outspoken and intellectual person regarding the best interests of the players. He also carries a ton of experience that would befit an NFLPA president.

This felt like the perfect role for Sherman to take on, but apparently he does not want to be tasked with the duties and role of president.

All eyes have been focused in on the new CBA during this offseason period with the potential addition of a 17th regular season game. Sherman and many other star players in the league have voiced their opinions against it due to safety concerns.

The new CBA appears to only truly benefit the lower sector of players who will only be in the league for a few years. It is why the belief around the league is that the new CBA will be passed when it gets voted on March 14th.

"I would think it would pass." Said Winston to Peter King of NBC Sports. "I would think it would pass by a lot. It's important that we let the process play out and important that all players understand the issues and vote their conscience."