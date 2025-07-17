All 49ers

The 49ers Sign Rookie Alfred Collins to a Mostly-Guaranteed Contract

Grant Cohn

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers second-round draft pick Alfred Collins (99) watches his teammates work out during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The 49ers have finally signed rookie second-round pick Alfred Collins to a four-year, $10.3 million contract with more than $9 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Collins is only the third second-round pick to sign his contract so far this offseason. The other two signed fully-guaranteed deals, and the other 29 are waiting to get fully-guaranteed contracts as well.

So, credit to Collins for being the first second-round pick to accept a mostly guaranteed deal this offseason. He could have held out for two more months for another million dollars in guarantees, but he didn't. Or he could have waited for another second-round pick to sign a deal and then follow his lead.

But the 49ers drafted Collins to start, and he already missed rookie minicamp, OTAs, minicamp and the first two days of training camp for rookies. He is behind the curve. They need him on the practice field immediately so they can teach him how to play in their Wide 9 defensive front, which is completely new to him. Respect to Collins for compromising.

And respect the 49ers for getting their business done quickly. If they expect Collins to start Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, they have to start coaching him, and they can't do that until he signs his deal. Give them credit for putting football ahead of business.

Now, they just have to take care of Jauan Jennings, who wants a contract extension or a trade. I expect they'll give him an extension, or at least a raise. They mean business.

Published
