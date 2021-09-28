49ers to Sign Veteran CB Buster Skrine

More duct tape!

The San Francisco 49ers will sign veteran cornerback Buster Skrine, according to Adam Caplan.

Skrine most recently spent time with the Bears in 2020. His signing comes in the wake of K'Waun Williams' injury as he is slated to miss a few weeks with a calf injury. Skrine is most likely set to fill in as the nickel corner.

This is a move that can indicate how the 49ers feel about rookie corner Deommodore Lenoir as the slot guy. Lenoir has impressed on the outside, so maybe the 49ers just want to keep him there. Or maybe they just really want to roll with veterans as Josh Norman got the start in Week 3 over Lenoir. It wouldn't be the first time that the 49ers have preferred a veteran player over a promising young talent.

Either way, the 49ers needed to make a move. Skrine isn't a bad player, but the fact he hasn't been signed says a lot. It is actually quite a surprise that the 49ers didn't look to Richard Sherman. But again, it probably means they do not like Lenoir in the slot as Sherman would be strictly outside.

Cornerback, inside and out, is hurting badly for the 49ers. This was always known ever since the draft. Ambry Thomas looks horrific with Lenoir as the only promising player. There is no magic formula or transaction that can be made at this point in the season to boost the position for the 49ers.

Everything relies on the pass rush on defense for the 49ers and for the offense to make up any bad drives allowed by the defense.