How Long Brandon Aiyuk Could Remain with the 49ers Despite Release Plans

The San Francisco 49ers hold all the leverage on what to do with Brandon Aiyuk.

The 49ers voided his guaranteed money for 2026 after he failed to meet the requirements and stipulations of his contract.

Now, after Aiyuk didn’t show up throughout last year, the front office holds all the leverage on what to do with him.

NFL expert sheds light into when the 49ers could release Brandon Aiyuk

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Aiyuk’s behavior has been common knowledge since he essentially walked out on the team last year after suffering ACL and MCL injuries in 2024.

Since that fallout, it could be argued that the 49ers would have released him on the first day of free agency on March 11. It's now a few days into the start of the new season, and per reports, the 49ers aren't looking to release Aiyuk straight away.

"First and foremost, it says that they're planning to release him, but I'd like to add on that they're not planning to release him any time soon," Schefter said Wednesday on ESPN's NFL Live.

"They essentially have no guaranteed money left in his contract, so they can hold on to him for the time being. They can hold on to him in the draft and see if they could flip him for a pick at that point in time. They can hold on to him until June.

"They've paid him an awful amount of money. I don't think this is happening any time soon, despite the report, and I think that they'll be holding on to him for a little while to see if there's any trade value at all."

Holding off until June could be seen as a viable option, but the reason the front office might do that could come down to leverage.

Aiyuk has reportedly been linked with the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns. Washington would not be surprising since he would be playing with former college teammate and quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Aiyuk likely will not command much, or if any, trade value because of his actions, but if an offer arrives before the NFL Draft, you could imagine the 49ers receiving an additional pick.

The sooner Aiyuk is gone, the sooner the 49ers can move on and escape one of the biggest what-ifs after they signed Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million contract for what was once one of the most promising wide receiver talents the 49ers had seen since Terrell Owens.