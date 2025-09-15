All 49ers

This 49ers Star Ends Long Touchdown Drought With First Since 2023

Christian McCaffrey is back.

It feels hard to believe that Christian McCaffrey's last touchdown was in the 2023 Super Bowl. That was 578 days ago.

It's been a long time coming, but that highlight in the 26-21 Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints should now be an exception, not a rarity.

McCaffrey's touchdown made history

McCaffrey's touchdown before the interval was a historic moment. He became only the third player in NFL history to record 50 career rushing touchdowns and 30 career receiving touchdowns, joining Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk and Lenny Moore.

Given his struggles last season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis and a torn knee ligament, his performance in the first two games have been nothing short of impressive.

In Week 2, a combined 6 receptions for 52 receiving yards and 13 carries for 55 rushing yards make for a decent performance. You'd imagine there is more in the tank.

"I'd love to get there [the end zone] a lot more," McCaffrey admitted. "But no, I'm just so happy to be playing on this team and feeling good. We'll continue to get better and grow and get ready for next week."

It's way too early to tell whether he can replicate his Offensive Player of the Year campaign, when he was scoring touchdowns for fun. Still, these performances are encouraging to see all the same.

McCaffrey credits team for 'awesome' win

Posting a touchdown is obviously important, but few things are more satisfying than completing a quick drive before halftime and carrying that momentum into the third quarter.

McCaffrey credited the composure of the new additions, as some veterans were out.

"That was a huge drive," McCaffrey reflected post-game. "Our offense is complicated, and the two-minute can be complicated, too, so for new guys all over the field to come in and execute that way, that was really cool.

"And I'll have to go back and look at the tape because sometimes you forget what new guys were in there. But a guy like Kendrick Bourne, who just recently got here, obviously, Mac stepping up on the first play. We had a new guy at left guard, new guys all over the field, who, when they come in, you can execute, that's rare. That doesn't happen everywhere.

"It's an awesome win. Anytime you get a win in the NFL, it's awesome. We were obviously down a lot of guys, had some adversity come up, but offense, defense, special teams, to close that game out the way we did was awesome.

"I think there's obviously always room for improvement, but overall, the win column, being 2-0 right now, is awesome, so heading back on that plane will feel much better."

HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

