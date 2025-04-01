All 49ers

49ers Star Gives Parting Words to Dre Greenlaw

As much as Fred Warner wanted Dre Greenlaw to remain with the 49ers, he is happy and supportive of his decision.

Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrate after a stop during the first quarter of a NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium.
It's tough for the 49ers to see Dre Greenlaw leave.

Greenlaw chose to sign with the Broncos over the 49ers despite being offered a better deal. However, the 49ers misread his market and disrespected him with a last-ditch effort.

Replacing his productivity isn't impossible, but his emotional leadership and tone-setting ability are. Seeing him leave will sting the 49ers with Fred Warner feeling the most of it.

Warner broke out in 2019 along with Greenlaw on the way to a Super Bowl appearance. The two have been tied to the hip ever since and formed an incredible bond.

It's such a strong bond that Warner couldn't help but be happy with Greenlaw's decision and offer his support with some parting words to The Denver Post's Luca Evans.

“In my opinion, he’s just getting started,”said Warner. “He’s still so young in this game. And unfortunately for us (the Broncos) got him at the perfect time, man, where you can expect a lot of great things from him going forward in Denver.”

“It just looked different when him and I were going after other teams from the second level, and just trying to erase space on the middle of the field. He’s, by far, one of the greatest athletes and football players I’ve ever played with, and it was truly an honor to play alongside him."

Of all the free agents that departed the 49ers, Greenlaw is the one they will regret letting go. At the NFL owners meetings, General Manager John Lynch acknowledged they could've offered him an adequate deal.

"We'll see if that was a good decision or not," Lynch said.

I'd bet it won't be one. Or rather, it was worth finding out if he was on the 49ers. That ship has sailed and Greenlaw is now a Bronco, but he'll always have the love and support from Warner.

“We’ll always be brothers, man,” Warner said. “And I love him to death, and I know he’s going to ball out in Denver for sure.”

