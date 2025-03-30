How the 49ers Disrespected Dre Greenlaw
Dre Greenlaw is the one departed free agent that will sting the 49ers in 2025.
The Broncos successfully signed Greenlaw away from the 49ers, but not without resistance. On Sunday, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reported that the 49ers offered a better deal than the Broncos.
"General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, in fact, had flown to Greenlaw’s home in Texas to check in with him, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The Denver Post," Evans wrote.
"San Francisco, eventually, had outbid the Broncos, who’d honed in on Greenlaw to revamp the heart of their defense. But the 49ers’ brass only flew out — and their offer only increased — after the Broncos had already come after Greenlaw, sources said."
So, it turns out the 49ers really wanted Greenlaw back after all, right? If they flew out to him and offered him a better deal, it indicates that.
Well, not necessarily. The fact that the 49ers did that is viewed as a "last-ditch effort," and rightfully so. It means they didn't value him until someone else did.
The 49ers disrespected Greenlaw. If they really wanted him back, they would've never let him hit free agency. You don't let a player you like hit free agency.
That is always an acknowledgement that a team is fine with that player leaving. It wasn't until they saw him get a valued deal that they realized they made a mistake and tried to right that wrong.
They played this all wrong. If you're Greenlaw and you already agreed in principle with the Broncos, why would you have a change of heart now? Why walk back when the finish line is steps away?
The 49ers showed you what they thought of you when they let you test free agency. Greenlaw likely was already emotionally set on his decision.
Now, there is the aspect of Greenlaw wanting to be the No. 1 linebacker on a defense. He would never get that with the 49ers with Fred Warner around.
In Evans' article, it's clear that he played a role in his decision to agree with the Broncos and deny the 49ers' last-minute offer.
Still, by allowing him to walk out of the building without being re-signed, it was a clear signal to him and confirmation that it's time to change.
If a fair offer had been given before he tested free agency and he still went with the Broncos, then sure. He definitely desired to be the No. 1 linebacker on a defense most of all.
But the 49ers didn't and played their hand wrong. Their last-ditch effort proves that and now they will face the consequence. Good luck replacing Greenlaw's tone-setting energy.