The 49ers' Super Bowl Window has Officially Closed for 2025
The 49ers have been oddly dormant this offseason.
Just 14 months ago, they were in the Super Bowl. Then last offseason, they were extremely active because they felt their Super Bowl window was still open. Now, they're mostly getting rid of players and taking on large dead cap penalties to do so.
In fact, the 49ers currently have the most dead cap space in the NFL for 2025, and their biggest addition this offseason has been backup tight end Luke Farrell.
Which begs the question: Is the Super Bowl window closed? Because the 49ers sure are acting like it is.
Judging purely on their transactions and lack of transactions this offseason, the 49ers seem to think they missed their opportunity to win a Super Bowl with their current team -- that's why they're tearing as much of it down as they can this offseason.
If the 49ers get rid of all their bad contracts now, take the dead cap hits this year and draft well next week, their Super Bowl window could re-open as soon as 2026. That seems to be their thinking. And if it is, I commend them.
The 49ers should have rebuilt their team last year. They held onto the league's oldest roster one season too long and paid a big price for it. Now, they have to take one step back before they can take two steps forward.
Acknowledging the Super Bowl window has closed is the first step to reopening it. Good for the 49ers.