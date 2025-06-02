All 49ers

The 49ers' Top Summer Breakout Candidate

Last year, that player was Deommodore Lenoir. The year before, it was Brandon Aiyuk.

Grant Cohn

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) celebrates with wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) celebrates with wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Every year, the 49ers have a player who asserts himself in the offseason as a critical member of the team.

Last year, that player was Deommodore Lenoir. The year before, it was Brandon Aiyuk.

This year, the 49ers' top summer breakout candidate according to Bleacher Report is second-year wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

"Ricky Pearsall had a mini breakout over the final two weeks of the season last year," writes Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine. "He racked up 14 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns to give the Niners a bit of hope at the end of a tough season.

"The second-year player is in good position to build on the hype over the summer. Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from the ACL and MCL injuries he suffered last season. It would be great to see fellow second-year receiver Jacob Cowing generate some buzz, but he only had four catches last season.

"Pearsall should be developing chemistry with Brock Purdy, and there's a good chance he's going to test the corners who are trying to win a job."

Unfortunately for Pearsall, he injured his hamstring before OTAs and is out until training camp. Still, he'll have plenty of time to make an impression if he stays healthy in July and August.

In the meantime, the primary breakout player of OTAs has been Jauan Jennings. For the first time in his career, he enters the offseason training program as the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver on the team and he's playing with a ton of confidence in practice. He looks like Michael Crabtree in his prime.

Still, Jennings had his breakout season last year. Pearsall has a chance to have a breakout season this year if he stays healthy because he will get lots of targets that would have gone to Deebo Samuel last season.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News