The 49ers' Top Summer Breakout Candidate
Every year, the 49ers have a player who asserts himself in the offseason as a critical member of the team.
Last year, that player was Deommodore Lenoir. The year before, it was Brandon Aiyuk.
This year, the 49ers' top summer breakout candidate according to Bleacher Report is second-year wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.
"Ricky Pearsall had a mini breakout over the final two weeks of the season last year," writes Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine. "He racked up 14 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns to give the Niners a bit of hope at the end of a tough season.
"The second-year player is in good position to build on the hype over the summer. Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from the ACL and MCL injuries he suffered last season. It would be great to see fellow second-year receiver Jacob Cowing generate some buzz, but he only had four catches last season.
"Pearsall should be developing chemistry with Brock Purdy, and there's a good chance he's going to test the corners who are trying to win a job."
Unfortunately for Pearsall, he injured his hamstring before OTAs and is out until training camp. Still, he'll have plenty of time to make an impression if he stays healthy in July and August.
In the meantime, the primary breakout player of OTAs has been Jauan Jennings. For the first time in his career, he enters the offseason training program as the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver on the team and he's playing with a ton of confidence in practice. He looks like Michael Crabtree in his prime.
Still, Jennings had his breakout season last year. Pearsall has a chance to have a breakout season this year if he stays healthy because he will get lots of targets that would have gone to Deebo Samuel last season.