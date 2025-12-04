The Downside to the 49ers Inevitably Cutting Ties With Brandon Aiyuk

Barring something miraculous, the San Francisco 49ers will be releasing Brandon Aiyuk after the 2025 season.

The moment they voided Aiyuk's guarantees in 2026, it signaled the end of their partnership. There's a possibility that the 49ers could trade Aiyuk, but I doubt they will explore that avenue.

The 49ers seem set on ridding themselves of one of, if not their worst, contracts ever made as soon as possible. Aiyuk also appears content with departing, as he isn't going to contest the voided money.

Going their separate ways is what is best for both parties. However, there is a downside to the 49ers cutting ties with Aiyuk once the season is over.

The biggest downside to the 49ers releasing Brandon Aiyuk

Brock Purdy loses out on the best wide receiver he's had. A significant factor in the 49ers' extending Aiyuk was to pair him with Purdy for the foreseeable future.

As amazing as Kyle Shanahan is, his offense can only do so much with non-elite receivers. Aiyuk is a borderline elite receiver. He proved to be that in his last full year with the 49ers in 2023.

The connection between him and Purdy was sensational. That's why he earned an All-Pro honor that season. Aiyuk was meant to be his security blanket, along with George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.

That's a phenomenal trio to have. Unfortunately, Purdy will no longer have an elite receiver. Kittle is still there, but he isn't running routes the whole time.

And as solid as Ricky Pearsall has looked, it's unlikely he ever gets to Aiyuk's level in 2023. Besides, Pearsall can't stay healthy enough to ascend. The jury's out on him.

Of course, Aiyuk is an enormous variable himself. He's coming off a torn ACL and MCL, along with other damage to his knee. Who knows if he'll ever come close to the high-level player he was before?

It's why the 49ers are wise to get rid of Aiyuk's guarantees in 2026. They already didn't like giving him the extension, so the moment they found a reason to get rid of it, especially after his injury, they took it.

Expect the 49ers to be on the market for a wide receiver in the offseason. Whether it is free agency or the draft, they will need to address the position again to give Purdy a potential star.

