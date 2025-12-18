Two Stats Prove This Is George Kittle’s Best Season With the 49ers

The 2025 season showcases George Kittle at his very best with the San Francisco 49ers.

Kittle has played only nine of the 14 games so far this season. Even if he plays 12 of the full 17-game regular season, his lowest total since the 2020 campaign, this year still feels different.

His final stat line will likely rank among his lowest in receiving yards. Barring an absolute miracle, he won’t reach 1,000 yards this season. But that's not the most important stat line.

In the 49ers’ most recent matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Kittle recorded eight receptions for 88 yards, marking one of the most productive games of his career, and capped it off with a touchdown.

Although the Titans' defense is ranked as one of the worst in the league, Kittle's involvement still proved his unmatched consistency.

For this season, per Pro Football Focus, he’s ranked 23rd in targets with 52 and 15th in receptions with 45, giving him an 86.5% catch rate.

Since being drafted in 2017, he has arguably become the 49ers’ best offensive weapon. Yet his whole career, he's been heavily underutilized. It makes you wonder why, this season in particular, he hasn’t received more coverage, especially with no world-class wide receivers like Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk available.

Also, George Kittle excels under any quarterback

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) enters the field prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Kittle has played alongside both Mac Jones and Brock Purdy this year. The connection between Purdy and Kittle has long been strong and grew even more this season, but he also flourished alongside Jones.

Kittle is ranked third overall in passer rating when targeted, at an impressive 143.9, highlighting the impact he has on the game with his route running and ability to convert.

When Jones stepped in for Purdy, Kittle converted all but two targets in six games. The only exception came against the Atlanta Falcons, where he was held without a catch for the first time in his career. But in his defense, it was his first game back from injury.

That injury and extended time out, his first major setback in five years, proved to have no impact on his season, further highlighting his exceptional physique and dedication to football, allowing him to continue as if nothing had happened.

Now at 32, Kittle has fewer years left in his career. In a 2025 season where the 49ers are currently 10-4, despite a plethora of injuries on both sides of the ball, Kittle’s performance should not go unnoticed because of his efficiency and the significant impact he adds to the offense.

