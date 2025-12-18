Two Stats Prove This Is George Kittle’s Best Season With the 49ers
In this story:
The 2025 season showcases George Kittle at his very best with the San Francisco 49ers.
Kittle has played only nine of the 14 games so far this season. Even if he plays 12 of the full 17-game regular season, his lowest total since the 2020 campaign, this year still feels different.
His final stat line will likely rank among his lowest in receiving yards. Barring an absolute miracle, he won’t reach 1,000 yards this season. But that's not the most important stat line.
In the 49ers’ most recent matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Kittle recorded eight receptions for 88 yards, marking one of the most productive games of his career, and capped it off with a touchdown.
Although the Titans' defense is ranked as one of the worst in the league, Kittle's involvement still proved his unmatched consistency.
For this season, per Pro Football Focus, he’s ranked 23rd in targets with 52 and 15th in receptions with 45, giving him an 86.5% catch rate.
Since being drafted in 2017, he has arguably become the 49ers’ best offensive weapon. Yet his whole career, he's been heavily underutilized. It makes you wonder why, this season in particular, he hasn’t received more coverage, especially with no world-class wide receivers like Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk available.
Also, George Kittle excels under any quarterback
Kittle has played alongside both Mac Jones and Brock Purdy this year. The connection between Purdy and Kittle has long been strong and grew even more this season, but he also flourished alongside Jones.
Kittle is ranked third overall in passer rating when targeted, at an impressive 143.9, highlighting the impact he has on the game with his route running and ability to convert.
When Jones stepped in for Purdy, Kittle converted all but two targets in six games. The only exception came against the Atlanta Falcons, where he was held without a catch for the first time in his career. But in his defense, it was his first game back from injury.
That injury and extended time out, his first major setback in five years, proved to have no impact on his season, further highlighting his exceptional physique and dedication to football, allowing him to continue as if nothing had happened.
Now at 32, Kittle has fewer years left in his career. In a 2025 season where the 49ers are currently 10-4, despite a plethora of injuries on both sides of the ball, Kittle’s performance should not go unnoticed because of his efficiency and the significant impact he adds to the offense.
Read More
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal