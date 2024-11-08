49ers WR Ricky Pearsall Discusses his Development
SANTA CLARA -- Ricky Pearsall has seven catches through the first two games of his career with the 49ers. Here's what he said on Thursday about his development.
Q: How much more comfortable are you feeling now after a couple weeks in the offense?
PEARSALL: "I'm feeling more and more comfortable each week. Keep getting into this playbook and studying and getting out there and executing it. Obviously I've only had minimal practices."
Q: How do you feel about the chemistry you have with Brock Purdy right now?
PEARSALL: "It's getting better and better with each practice. The more reps we get in, the better timing we're going to have. You can kind of see it after two weeks of practices."
Q: How long does it typically take for a quarterback and a wide receiver to get on the same page?
PEARSALL: "I don't really know the exact answer to that. It's just getting a feel for each other. I'm in a unique situation where I missed training camp and the first few weeks. Just trying to make up for that time that we lost."
Q: What's the next step for you?
PEARSALL: "Continuing to just be myself. I look at myself as a big playmaker, so when those opportunities come up, just go out there and execute and create an impact on the game."
Q: Do you feel comfortable playing your game within this system now?
PEARSALL: "For sure. Just at least from the first game to the second game, I already feel a lot more comfortable being out there. I think I was moving faster being in the system a little longer and having some practices under my belt. I think that's just going to continue to improve and get faster and faster and more comfortable."