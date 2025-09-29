All 49ers

5 pleasant surprises for 49ers at quarterpoint of season 

Who knew these things would happen?

Parker Hurley

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers are about a quarter of the way through the season, which brings a good chance to look back at where the team has gone and what may be in store moving forward. What have been some of the biggest positives that were not expected?

The ascension of Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1).
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1). / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Ricky Pearsall left the Week 4 loss to the Jaguars with an injury, but it does not appear to be too serious. Still, Pearsall had four catches for 46 yards before leaving this week, and he entered the week as one of the best receivers in the NFL. The team expected him to take a step after an underwhelming rookie season, but who knew it would be this good?

The 2025 draft class 

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs after the catch as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) d
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs after the catch as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) defends. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The talk all summer was that the draft class would have to hit for the 49ers to find success because of how reliant they are on them. So far, so good. Mykel Williams plays up and down the line and dominates in the run game. 

Upton Stout has made key contributions as a starter, and Marques Sigle has been a surprise starter as well. Even Connor Colby has been inserted into the lineup. The team is getting significant help, and that may not have been expected. 

Surviving the injuries

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97).
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97). / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Most will see the injuries as a downside of the season, but the team is 3-1 with a depleted roster. They have not been healthy since before training camp either. If this continues, it is bad. If they can get healthy at some point, they have enough wins banked that they can make a run into the playoffs. 

Dee Winters

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53).
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53). / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Letting Dre Greenlaw walk for Dee Winters looks like a no-brainer. Greenlaw has yet to play and is on the IR. Meanwhile, Winters looks better than Greenlaw did in his prime. Winters has been a stud in coverage and a great complement to Fred Warner. A bold move at the time paid off. 

Potential at backup quarterback 

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10).
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10). / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The 49ers have had issues at quarterback for years, and now it appears they have two somewhat capable options. Kyle Shanahan always wanted Mac Jones, and when you saw his two starts in the offense, it was easy to understand why. Jones has four touchdowns and one interception in two games and it has pundits wondering why teams are not signing him to start for them. Signing Jones for cheap and him leading them to two wins is already a massive win.

Read more

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News