5 pleasant surprises for 49ers at quarterpoint of season
The San Francisco 49ers are about a quarter of the way through the season, which brings a good chance to look back at where the team has gone and what may be in store moving forward. What have been some of the biggest positives that were not expected?
The ascension of Ricky Pearsall
Ricky Pearsall left the Week 4 loss to the Jaguars with an injury, but it does not appear to be too serious. Still, Pearsall had four catches for 46 yards before leaving this week, and he entered the week as one of the best receivers in the NFL. The team expected him to take a step after an underwhelming rookie season, but who knew it would be this good?
The 2025 draft class
The talk all summer was that the draft class would have to hit for the 49ers to find success because of how reliant they are on them. So far, so good. Mykel Williams plays up and down the line and dominates in the run game.
Upton Stout has made key contributions as a starter, and Marques Sigle has been a surprise starter as well. Even Connor Colby has been inserted into the lineup. The team is getting significant help, and that may not have been expected.
Surviving the injuries
Most will see the injuries as a downside of the season, but the team is 3-1 with a depleted roster. They have not been healthy since before training camp either. If this continues, it is bad. If they can get healthy at some point, they have enough wins banked that they can make a run into the playoffs.
Dee Winters
Letting Dre Greenlaw walk for Dee Winters looks like a no-brainer. Greenlaw has yet to play and is on the IR. Meanwhile, Winters looks better than Greenlaw did in his prime. Winters has been a stud in coverage and a great complement to Fred Warner. A bold move at the time paid off.
Potential at backup quarterback
The 49ers have had issues at quarterback for years, and now it appears they have two somewhat capable options. Kyle Shanahan always wanted Mac Jones, and when you saw his two starts in the offense, it was easy to understand why. Jones has four touchdowns and one interception in two games and it has pundits wondering why teams are not signing him to start for them. Signing Jones for cheap and him leading them to two wins is already a massive win.