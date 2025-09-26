All 49ers

The difference between Brock Purdy and Mac Jones in the 49ers' huddle

The difference is interesting.

Grant Cohn

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy relays the play in the huddle during first half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy relays the play in the huddle during first half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy and Mac Jones are two similar quarterbacks with decidedly different demeanors.

When they have the ball in their hands, Purdy is more likely to take off and run with it than Jones is. But when they pass, both throw with anticipation and accuracy, which makes them both extremely good fits in Kyle Shanahan's offensive system.

But neither one is a robotic system quarterback. Each has his own style of leadership and communication, which they express in the huddle between each play.

Inside the 49ers' huddle

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) calls a play in the huddle.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) calls a play in the huddle. / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Trent Williams, the oldest and most experienced player on the team, has huddled up with both Purdy and Jones. This week, I approached Williams at his locker and asked him to describe the difference between Purdy and Jones in the huddle.

"They're really similar, really born leaders, two really good quarterbacks that played a lot of intense, high-effort, high-value football," Williams said.

"The personality difference is that Mac keeps the mood light a little bit, and Brock is way more laser dialed in, not as big of a jokester as Mac is. That's probably the only difference. Other than that, they both command the huddle really well. They both make plays that allow us to win the game."

"Mac makes you laugh in the huddle?" I asked.

"I wouldn't say he makes you laugh," Williams said. "He keeps the mood light. Even when the game is tight or close, he'll say some stuff to keep the mood light. Nothing that makes people laugh, but he'll get everyone to not be so serious and just relax and have fun while still playing good football."

Sounds like Mac Jones has a little Joe Cool in him.

Remember, Joe Montana was famous for his ability to keep things light in the huddle. Before the game-winning touchdown drive in Super Bowl XXIII, Montana pointed out John Candy in the stands to the players in the 49ers' huddle. That seems like something Jones would do.

Purdy seems much more serious and uptight. That doesn't mean Jones is a better quarterback Purdy, but it could explain why Purdy lost so many close games in 2024, including the Super Bowl. He struggled when the pressure was at its highest, and so did the rest of his offense. Maybe his anxiety rubbed off on his teammates.

Sounds like the 49ers like Jones' approach and wouldn't mind if Purdy were to lighten up a bit.

Grant Cohn
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

