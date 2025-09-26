The difference between Brock Purdy and Mac Jones in the 49ers' huddle
SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy and Mac Jones are two similar quarterbacks with decidedly different demeanors.
When they have the ball in their hands, Purdy is more likely to take off and run with it than Jones is. But when they pass, both throw with anticipation and accuracy, which makes them both extremely good fits in Kyle Shanahan's offensive system.
But neither one is a robotic system quarterback. Each has his own style of leadership and communication, which they express in the huddle between each play.
Inside the 49ers' huddle
Trent Williams, the oldest and most experienced player on the team, has huddled up with both Purdy and Jones. This week, I approached Williams at his locker and asked him to describe the difference between Purdy and Jones in the huddle.
"They're really similar, really born leaders, two really good quarterbacks that played a lot of intense, high-effort, high-value football," Williams said.
"The personality difference is that Mac keeps the mood light a little bit, and Brock is way more laser dialed in, not as big of a jokester as Mac is. That's probably the only difference. Other than that, they both command the huddle really well. They both make plays that allow us to win the game."
"Mac makes you laugh in the huddle?" I asked.
"I wouldn't say he makes you laugh," Williams said. "He keeps the mood light. Even when the game is tight or close, he'll say some stuff to keep the mood light. Nothing that makes people laugh, but he'll get everyone to not be so serious and just relax and have fun while still playing good football."
Sounds like Mac Jones has a little Joe Cool in him.
Remember, Joe Montana was famous for his ability to keep things light in the huddle. Before the game-winning touchdown drive in Super Bowl XXIII, Montana pointed out John Candy in the stands to the players in the 49ers' huddle. That seems like something Jones would do.
Purdy seems much more serious and uptight. That doesn't mean Jones is a better quarterback Purdy, but it could explain why Purdy lost so many close games in 2024, including the Super Bowl. He struggled when the pressure was at its highest, and so did the rest of his offense. Maybe his anxiety rubbed off on his teammates.
Sounds like the 49ers like Jones' approach and wouldn't mind if Purdy were to lighten up a bit.