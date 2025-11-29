Why the 49ers Aren’t Worried About Ricky Pearsall’s Lack of Involvement

One player on the San Francisco 49ers who’s been nonexistent in terms of production is Ricky Pearsall.

He returned in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals after being out for six weeks with a PCL injury. Pearsall only tallied one catch on two targets for zero yards. That game could be chalked up to rust and the game plan.

Surely, Pearsall would explode against the Carolina Panthers since they don’t have an effective pass rush. Unfortunately, it was more of the same for Pearsall. He was targeted four times and caught two of them for six yards.

Pearsall’s lack of involvement is starting to be an eyebrow raiser. The 49ers seem to be using him more as a decoy than anything, which could mean he’s not fully healthy. However, Kyle Shanahan rejects that notion, claiming that Pearsall looks normal.

49ers aren’t worried about Ricky Pearsall’s usage

“I watch how guys move, how they block, how they execute their routes, how they beat man-coverage, how long it takes to get them to their spots in zones,” said Shanahan. “I see zero difference with Ricky now to those three games.

"I think the things you didn't have to worry about as much with receivers, but now in the day of age of everyone talking about stats and fantasy stuff, seven days a week, 24-hours a day, it does put pressure on those guys a lot.”

There really shouldn’t be any concern with Pearsall. If anything, his return has been a sight for sore eyes. Coverages are reeling in more towards him wherever he goes. It’s helping open the offense up in the passing game.

Although there can be a concerted effort and point of emphasis to get Pearsall the ball if Shanahan really wanted to. But that could come at a cost to the flow of the offense. His involvement is dictated every week.

“I think we're still just chipping away at it, not trying to hang our heads down or anything like that about the last two games,” Brock Purdy said. “And obviously I want get Ricky the ball. He is explosive, he's dynamic. He's a great teammate, a brother of mine, like, I want the best for him.

"So, it's just about the opportunity that we get in the game. We’ve got to capitalize on it. I’ve got to continue to trust and rep the routes and plays together at practice and then I know that that'll carry over to the game. So, I have 100-percent faith that it'll pick up.”

Don’t expect Pearsall’s involvement to increase against the Cleveland Browns. Not only is that a great defense they’re facing, but the weather is extremely unfavorable for throwing.

It should be another quiet outing for Pearsall.

