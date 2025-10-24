5 San Francisco 49ers who need to step up to beat Houston Texans
The San Francisco 49ers have a better record than the Houston Texans, but the oddsmakers have the Texans as favorites. They may be projecting the injuries to finally catch up to the 49ers. If the 49ers want to avoid this situation, the following players need to step up.
5. Mykel Williams
The progression of Mykel Williams could be described as a slow burn. He is showing the progress, but not at the rate that a typical fringe top ten pick would. The 49ers did not have the highest expectations for him, but with Nick Bosa and now Bryce Huff out, they are leaning on him as their top rusher more than ever.
Williams gets a rookie left tackle, Aireontae Ersery, who has had more issues adjusting to the NFL than the 49ers' rookie. If the 49ers do not get pressure on CJ Stroud, they will lose. For most teams, that starts with beating the left tackle. Can the 49ers do it?
4. Trent Williams
The 49ers' tackles have held up well this season, but there is not quite an edge rusher duo they have faced that scares you to no end. The Jaguars lost Travon Walker early into their matchup, while the Saints, Cardinals, and Buccaneers do not have feared pass rushers. Seattle and Los Angeles had moments at times, but San Francisco was ready for the division rival.
When the 49ers' tackles take on Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, it will clearly be the best duo that they have faced all season. Anderson is entering the elite stage and will face off with Colton McKivitz, so he will get plenty of help. Still, this means Williams has to shut down Hunter on an island all game, which is no easy task. Williams has to be the man to handle it, though.
3. Christian McCaffrey
The Texans' combination of secondary talent and pass rush makes their pass defense the best in the NFL. However, as they sell out to stop the pass, they rank average or even below in many key run defense metrics.
This could be a game like the Atlanta Falcons last week, where the 49ers throw a change up and lean on the run game. If they cannot get the run game going this week, the pass rush will tee off on Mac Jones. McCaffrey has to keep moving the chains on the ground.
2. Kevin Givens
The 49ers got Givens back at the perfect time because their interior is hurting a bit. Kalia Davis and Jordan Elliott held things down to start the season, but these two need to be rotational players at best. Alfred Collins is starting to step into the majority of the snaps and with Givens back, they could have two starters emerge in the next few weeks.
Givens was thrown right into the four-man rotation during his first game back, and it would be no surprise if he led the four interior linemen in snaps this week. The Texans rotated at left guard last week and they are questionable at center, so a big game by Givens would be helpful.
1. George Kittle
Welcome back, George Kittle. Now, where are the stats? The rushing stats dramatically changed with the return of Kittle to the lineup, but the team still has him as an elite weapon because he can do both. They did not need it against Atlanta, but this week, they will.
Derek Stingley is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and Jalen Pitre is a turnover machine in the slot. Second-year cornerback Kamari Lassiter is not bad, either, and with San Francisco bringing in Kendrick Bourne, Demarcus Robinson, and Jauan Jennings, there is a real chance the Texans shut this group down.
Kittle has to take advantage and be the leading receiver, especially if they are asking for more from McCaffrey as a running back.