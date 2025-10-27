7 biggest questions facing the 49ers after losing to the Texans
For weeks, the Niners have managed to win games despite losing their best players to injury. In Houston, they ran out of magic.
Losing Bryce Huff was one injury too many for a defense that couldn’t mount a pass rush. The Texans offensive line took advantage, and Houston controlled the game throughout in a 26-15 win.
Would Brock Purdy have made a difference?
No. Both Colton McKivitz and Trent Williams were traffic cones in this one, dominated by Houston’s star edges Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. Purdy’s escapability can be negated when all the front four get quick penetration. And Purdy’s mobility right now with the turf toe is a question mark.
Mac Jones didn’t play well against the pressure, but he had great moments. The touchdown throw to George Kittle and the catch at the one by Jauan Jennings were both throws that Jones can make and Brock Purdy cannot. So, debating the QBs after this is a matter of which bundle of strengths and weaknesses are you willing to live with? Pick either one, the Niners still lose because the tackles were completely outmatched.
What can be done at tackle?
Wait until the draft, but there’s no guarantee they’ll take a tackle in the first or that the player selected is the answer. I found it interesting that the Niners did not send a scout to BYU-Utah. The highest-ranked team Utah plays and the Niners didn’t go to see LT Caleb Lomu play? That was discouraging.
Maybe they are focused on Oregon tackle Isaiah World; the Niner scouts are regulars at Ducks games. However, Oregon’s OL just gave up four sacks and seven tackles for loss to Wisconsin.
If the Niners want to win a ring, games like this illustrate why tackles need to be taken early. The Niners neglect the OL but can still get to the Super Bowl, but then the big mismatch at tackle vs. edge is exploited and contributes to the loss. If they are to win a ring, Kyle Shanahan cannot continue to avoid tackles. The mismatch can’t be as great as what we saw in this Houston game.
Why were the Niners in soft zone coverage against a team playing backups at receiver?
Robert Saleh wanted to stop explosives. That conceded throws in front of the coverage, yet the explosives still happened. A bad decision by Tatum Bethune left Woody Marks wide open for 50 on a check down. Jaylin Noel beating Malik Mustapha deep for 44. Xavier Hutchinson ran away from a too-slow Ji’Ayir Brown for an easy touchdown.
What are the implications of this loss going forward?
This was the Niners first early window game of the season, and they slept through most of the first half. Playing a game at 10 am their time did them no favors.
Offensive coordinators that target the Niner linebackers and safeties in pass coverage win (Houston, Jacksonville) those who foolishly don’t lose (Seattle, Atlanta).
Tatum Bethune is money in run D and a liability in coverage, Dee Winters the same. Both were in zone inside the ten and surrendered an easy TD due to miscommunication and hesitant play.
At safety, Mustapha was beaten and Brown was fried. Ignoring safety in the off-season was a huge mistake, but the Niners only pay for it if the opposing OC has a clue. More will get a clue as they see Niner game film and the weakness pops off the screen.
What the Niners can’t afford to do is continue to ignore these craters in the defense and trot out the same players next year.
But should the Niners buy at the trade deadline given they are more than one player away?
Absolutely, but with a catch. Anyone added must be a long-term addition, not a rental. I will go into this in depth for a deadline column tomorrow.
What should be the plan for next week playing on the MetLife field notorious for creating injuries?
If Purdy plays, then this team is fine with whistling past the graveyard. I would sit Purdy and Pearsall, but Kyle Shanahan is about winning the game in front of him and he may throw caution to the wind. He can argue he can’t let a field dictate player decisions, but this field has taken down many, including Nick Bosa once upon a time.
What’s the big picture takeaway?
Despite a raft of injuries, the Niners are 5-3, glaring weaknesses will be more evident to the league, and it will get tougher from here. The easy schedule helps, and getting younger players playoff experience always helps. So even if they may not look like contenders at this point, they can make the playoffs, and win or lose that has value going forward.