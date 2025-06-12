Bleacher Report: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk has NFL's 7th-Worst Contract
The 49ers were so close to trading Brandon Aiyuk last year.
At the last minute, Brandon Aiyuk agreed to the 49ers offer, and Kyle Shanahan literally ran into the front office to stop John Lynch from trading Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Which means Lynch almost made one of the best trades in 49ers franchise history.
Instead, the 49ers gave Aiyuk a four-year, $120 million contract extension, he struggled for 7 games and then tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus. Now, he has the seventh-worst contract in the NFL according to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
"Missed time aside, the deal wasn't great for San Francisco," writes Knox. "The 49ers were pressured into offering it by Aiyuk's offseason holdout and trade request, but there's no getting around the fact that the 49ers overpaid.
"Aiyuk had flashed high-end potential in his first four seasons. He topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2022 and had 1,342 receiving yards in 2023. However, he had yet to establish himself as a top-tier receiver or a perennial Pro Bowler.
"Desperate to hang onto its playoff-caliber core, San Francisco gave AIyuk a massive four-year deal that still has him as the league's eighth-highest-paid receiver in terms of annual salary.
"With all due respect to Auyuk, he's not the NFL's eighth-best wideout. He showed that by failing to live up to his contract, when healthy, this past season. Aiyuk had just 374 yards and no touchdowns in seven games.
"Making this deal even worse is the fact that the 49ers don't have a clean out until 2027, when they can eat $21.2 million in dead money to save $20.2 million in cap space."
Whether or not the 49ers have a clean out, I have a feeling the 49ers will find a way to move Aiyuk next year. Because it seems like their relationship with him is completely broken and there's nothing they can do to fix it. Plus his contract is horrendous. They'll do whatever it takes to move it.