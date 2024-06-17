Brandon Aiyuk Claims the 49ers Don't Want him Back
The needle continues to move in the wrong direction for Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers.
Reports have not painted a positive picture at all that the two sides will come to an agreement on a contract extension. Now, Aiyuk is taking matters into his own hands.
On Monday, Aiyuk posted a video to TikTok of him on a facetime call with his former college teammate and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. On the call Aiyuk makes a claim to Daniels that the 49ers don't want him back.
"They said they don't want me back. I swear." said Aiyuk.
Looks like this situation is turning for the worse with Aiyuk starting to send his own signals. As I stated earlier, reports have not made this situation positive at all, which is probably because Aiyuk is the one who is leaking the information to these insiders that the situation isn't great.
You have to feel for him considering how long he has waited and how long he will continue to wait. This isn't anything unexpected for Aiyuk, but it is one thing to know what is going to happen versus actually going through it. He's likely become impatient and fed up with the poor offers from the 49ers.
Over a week ago, the only reported offer (via Mike Silver) made to him was that he would make $26 million annually. While it is a nice pay raise from the $14.1 million he is making in 2024, he still is below what he would like from Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Is it time to panic yet? No. But the temperature surely is rising the closer training camp arrives for the 49ers.