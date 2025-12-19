4 Indianapolis Colts that the San Francisco 49ers must focus on
The Indianapolis Colts have gone 1-5 in their last six games. Key players at impact positions are now out, and the team is sputtering to the finish line. They are significant underdogs to the San Francisco 49ers despite being at home on Monday Night Football in Week 16.
However, this is still a talented roster, and they still earned those wins. Which players on the Colts could make life tough on the 49ers?
Laiatu Latu
The Colts' second-year former first-round pick is starting to come into his own in the NFL. After four sacks as a rookie, Latu has 6.5 sacks this year with three games to go. Latu has 50 pressures on 362 pass rush reps this year compared to 38 pressures on 375 rushes last year. He is much better and is clearly the Colts' best pass rusher.
Fortunately, the 49ers are stronger at tackle than along the interior. As long as Latu does not have a huge game, they should be fine.
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor is currently the top running back in the NFL. He has 28 more yards and six more touchdowns than James Cook. To be fair, he has not gone over 100 yards in the past four games, but he is now facing a 49ers defense that is struggling a bit. Can they get back on track?
Grover Stewart
The Colts run defense has not fallen off despite losing a few starters on their defense. A lot of that has to do with Grover Stewart, their nose tackle. He simply takes up space in the middle of the field and makes it harder to run around him. The 49ers are on their third left guard and their center lacks strength. San Francisco is already not a great rushing offense. Will they struggle to get push up front?
Tyler Warren/Alec Pierce
When the Colts were rolling on all cylinders, both of these weapons were tough to slow down. Warren would work after the catch while Pierce stretches the field with the deep ball. Now, the Colts are a bit more limited. The offensive line is not as strong, the backup quarterback does not have the arm that the starter does, and even in the case of Warren, it looks like a rookie wall has been hit.
The 49ers need to make sure that both of these players do not have big games. A big catch or two from Pierce can happen, or Warren can break a few tackles. However, if both are producing, the Colts offense will look like the first nine weeks.
