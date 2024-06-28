Brandon Aiyuk is Displeased That his Contract Numbers Were Leaked
All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is back in the spotlight again.
This time it is due to his appearance on The Pivot podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor. The main topic of discussion with Aiyuk was in regards to his contract negotiations on an extension with the San Francisco 49ers.
One of the questions that Aiyuk was asked was about how information on his contract numbers during negotiations leaked, which the 49ers were cited as a likely culprit. Aiyuk indicated that he is displeased with his contract numbers being leaked since he has been quiet during negotiations.
"It's a little bit frustrating, especially when we're getting down to details like that where we're putting down exact numbers in the negotiations," said Aiyuk. "We're trying to work through a lot of things, so for actual numbers and actual stuff like that to come out... I felt it was a little bit disrespectful. I felt it was a little bit unfair to me, but that's part of it. It is what it is. It's a dirty game. I just feel like for me social media is a way for myself to leverage what I'm trying to get because that's the way to get the message out there. That's the way to get the facts out there and the facts are the facts."
Aiyuk has a right to be displeased, which stems from his mood as being "disgruntled" as Adam Schefter would put it. He wants privacy with negotiations ongoing, especially since that is something general manager John Lynch preaches about. And yes, I fully believe the 49ers were the ones who let Schefter and other journalists know about this.
So, of course Aiyuk is gonna be ticked off that the 49ers are leaking this information. He knows what the 49ers are trying to do. They are trying to make Aiyuk look like the bad guy, which is probably why Aiyuk posted a video to social media saying "they don't want me back" in reference to the 49ers.
Aiyuk has to defend himself and play this game of hot potato where he passes it back to the 49ers as the side who is the villain in this. That is why Aiyuk cites it as a "dirty game" but he knows he has to play it. I'm sure the 49ers don't appreciate Aiyuk taking this interview, but he's justified to do so.
The 49ers open up training camp on July 26, so it will be interesting to see if Aiyuk is in attendance and participates.