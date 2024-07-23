Brandon Aiyuk Reports to 49ers Training Camp Despite Recent Trade Request
All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers a week ago today.
He has been searching for a contract extension from the 49ers all offseason long. Nothing had been going right for him in negotiations, so it was expected that he would not show up when the 49ers opened up training camp.
Surprisingly enough, Aiyuk has reported to training camp despite his recent trade request. This is a smart move for Aiyuk. Holding out of camp wouldn't help his cause in getting an extension finalized. He had to show up to prove he's about the team.
However, it is unclear if Aiyuk will actually participate in practice. John Lynch had spoke today at his press conference that he expects everyone who showed up to participate, but that doesn't actually mean anything. Aiyuk could very well be conducting a hold-in like Deebo Samuel did two years ago where he shows up to camp, but does his own workouts off to the side.
That will be revealed tomorrow when the 49ers open up their practice to the media. I would suspect Aiyuk is conducting a hold-in. There is no way he is suddenly ok with the team after how negatively the last two months have been portrayed by him. I can't say I blame him though. He's been patient and likely even feels disrespected.
Yet, he still showed up to camp when he had every reason not to. This is still a great move for Aiyuk. Showing up to camp gives him a chance to increase the likelihood that the 49ers give him his extension. It definitely doesn't hurt it.
Should Aiyuk not participate in practice tomorrow, then the next question will be about how long will he keep it up? The next few weeks will be closely monitored on his situation and if negotiations open up with the 49ers again.