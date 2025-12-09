One Game On The 49ers' Schedule Has Become An Easier Matchup

The San Francisco 49ers have a perfect post-Bye Week opener.

Not only do they get to play a game at home, but they face arguably the worst team in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans. Winning that game should be a cinch for the 49ers.

They have to take advantage of these lowly opponents if they want to keep the heat turned up for the playoff race. However, the Titans aren't the only lowly opponent left for the 49ers.

There is one game on the 49ers' schedule that has become an easier matchup for them. This wasn't the case about a month ago, but things have drastically changed now.

Facing this team has become a easier matchup for thee 49ers

Aug 23, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Phillip Rivers (17) runs a passing drill during colts training camp at the Farm Bureau Football Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

It's the Indianapolis Colts. This was a matchup that was getting easier every week for the 49ers. The Colts have been in a free fall for the last month with no answers in sight.

Now, Daniel Jones, who had been performing well this season, is out for the season with a torn Achilles. Instead of facing Jones, the 49ers will get to face Phillip Rivers.

And no, that is not a joke. Rivers, who is 44 years old and has been out of the league since 2020, is likely going to be the starting quarterback against the 49ers.

Jones' backup, Riley Leonard, is also hurt, so the Colts are in full-on desperation mode at quarterback. This is a scenario never seen before, and it should make for an easy matchup for the 49ers.

Losing to the Colts will be unacceptable. They are the home team facing a descending team with a quarterback who last threw a pass five years ago.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball up the sideline during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The game plan for the 49ers' defense is simple: stack the box to take away Jonathan Taylor and see if Rivers can beat you. The odds are significantly in the 49ers' favor.

Even with how abysmal the 49ers' pass rush has been this season, they should still make easy work of the Colts. There will probably be one or two drives where the Colts have success.

But it shouldn't go any further than that. The Colts game is one the 49ers cannot afford to drop with how crowded the NFC playoff picture is.

Winning the NFC West is still on the table for the 49ers. They need to stack up wins, and it doesn't get much easier than facing a team starting an old quarterback.

