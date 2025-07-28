Brock Purdy announces the birth of his daughter
If Brock Purdy was not already the biggest winner of the offseason, he officially is now. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback announced the birth of his daughter, Millie Joleen Purdy, on his social media account.
Brock Purdy is a winner off the field in 2025
This obviously great news for the franchise quarterback. He may end up missing a little bit of training camp time as the family prepares for life with their new daughter, but it is for a good reason.
Good news continues to come for Purdy, who signed a 5-year, $265 million extension this offseason. The combination of having a child and signing a contract that secures you as a franchise leader with financial security has to be one of the best developments any person can have. Purdy certainly is a winner this summer.
For 49ers fans, this has to be looked at as a positive summer as well. While some quarterbacks and plenty of players can make headlines during the offseason that make you question their focus and attention, the only reports coming out from the Purdy side are that he is committed to the 49ers and did not want to hold out, and now he is settling in to start his family.
Now, when Purdy takes the field on Week 1, the only questions surrounding him will be his play. This is still a significant year for him on the field, as the team will have to shed cap money around him as his salary will go up. If Purdy continues to win on the field the way that he did off the field this season, then things should be fine for San Francisco.