49ers coach pinpoints the largest factors behind Brock Purdy’s mistakes

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has a 4–1 record as a starter this year, despite battling a turf toe injury he suffered at the very start of the season.

While that record is impressive on its own, Purdy’s performances have been inconsistent this season. In his first game back, he looked like his 2023 self, but the following week he threw three interceptions in quick succession against the Carolina Panthers. It’s been difficult to get an accurate assessment of his true health. His seven total interceptions this season are a worrying trend, but the victories keep on coming.

Stats don't tell the whole story, though. His performance against the Cleveland Browns resulted in a poor passer rating of 83.7, but he made all the right plays to secure a first win in Ohio since the 1980s.

Admittedly, Purdy's indecisiveness and reactions have been lacking this year, but offensive Klay Kubiak shared a combination of reasons behind Purdy's numbers.

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

"It's always the emphasis [on being decisive]," Kubiak shared with reporters.

"We want every play to be decisive as we can, but Brock's made a living on holding the ball and making plays too and you don't wanna take away that skill of his.

"I'd have to go through and look at all the interceptions and tell you why, but I think some of it's just missing the throws. Some of it's not the best play design.

"That happened earlier in the year against Seattle where we put him in a position that wasn't a great call, but you got to balance those two things. You want him to be decisive as he can be, but you also want him to be the playmaker he tends to be when he can get outside the pocket and hold the ball.

"So just constantly weighing those things and balancing it out."

Kubiak added that he wants to keep seeing aggression on first down, even though Purdy has thrown more interceptions in those situations. He also praised Purdy for his mentality and ability to bounce back after turnovers.

"I mean you want to be aggressive. Those are situations – I mean, first down, you get an earned first down, you want to stay aggressive, you want to get explosives," Kubiak added.

"That's where that happens in football games, usually. You miss a throw, sometimes they make a play but you got to turn the page. Brock keeps his mindset, which I'm going to stay aggressive. And he's made those plays more often than not. So we're not going to take that away from him."

