49ers coach pinpoints the largest factors behind Brock Purdy’s mistakes
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has a 4–1 record as a starter this year, despite battling a turf toe injury he suffered at the very start of the season.
While that record is impressive on its own, Purdy’s performances have been inconsistent this season. In his first game back, he looked like his 2023 self, but the following week he threw three interceptions in quick succession against the Carolina Panthers. It’s been difficult to get an accurate assessment of his true health. His seven total interceptions this season are a worrying trend, but the victories keep on coming.
Stats don't tell the whole story, though. His performance against the Cleveland Browns resulted in a poor passer rating of 83.7, but he made all the right plays to secure a first win in Ohio since the 1980s.
Admittedly, Purdy's indecisiveness and reactions have been lacking this year, but offensive Klay Kubiak shared a combination of reasons behind Purdy's numbers.
"It's always the emphasis [on being decisive]," Kubiak shared with reporters.
"We want every play to be decisive as we can, but Brock's made a living on holding the ball and making plays too and you don't wanna take away that skill of his.
"I'd have to go through and look at all the interceptions and tell you why, but I think some of it's just missing the throws. Some of it's not the best play design.
"That happened earlier in the year against Seattle where we put him in a position that wasn't a great call, but you got to balance those two things. You want him to be decisive as he can be, but you also want him to be the playmaker he tends to be when he can get outside the pocket and hold the ball.
"So just constantly weighing those things and balancing it out."
Kubiak added that he wants to keep seeing aggression on first down, even though Purdy has thrown more interceptions in those situations. He also praised Purdy for his mentality and ability to bounce back after turnovers.
"I mean you want to be aggressive. Those are situations – I mean, first down, you get an earned first down, you want to stay aggressive, you want to get explosives," Kubiak added.
"That's where that happens in football games, usually. You miss a throw, sometimes they make a play but you got to turn the page. Brock keeps his mindset, which I'm going to stay aggressive. And he's made those plays more often than not. So we're not going to take that away from him."
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal