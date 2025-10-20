All 49ers

Christian McCaffrey just had one of his most defining games with 49ers

What an impressive performance.

Henry Cheal

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

On the eve of the three-year anniversary of the San Francisco 49ers trading for Christian McCaffrey, he delivered one of his best performances in red and gold.

The 49ers earned a 20-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, improving their record to 5-2 and returning to the top of their division.

Sunday’s performance was proof that McCaffrey is still one of the most crucial pieces in the 49ers' offense.

Christian McCaffrey was responsible for all touchdowns

Christian McCaffre
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

McCaffrey did essentially everything asked of him. He blitzed through the Falcons' defense and carried the entire offense on his shoulders.

The stat sheet showed him finishing with 7 receptions for 72 yards, alongside 23 rushes for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns. He totalled 201 yards. He helped close out the game in the final stages of the fourth quarter, when only a field goal separated the two teams.

It took him a few weeks to get back into the swing of things, but this was a statement performance you'd previously expect from McCaffrey.

Thanks to the return of tight end George Kittle, who played for the first time since Week 1 following a hamstring injury, McCaffrey was able to produce his best work.

The 49ers struggled with just 3.1 yards per carry before Kittle’s return, but in this matchup, they improved to 4.5 yards. His presence creates significant openings for the offense, especially for McCaffrey.

Why McCaffrey's performance is one of his most career-defining

Christian McCaffre
Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The difficult road that McCaffrey has been down is well documented. His bilateral Achilles tendinitis and torn PCL ended his 2024 season after just four matches.

Many questions were raised about whether he could ever match his previous performances, especially after reaching the pinnacle by winning the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year.

McCaffrey’s impact in the running game hadn’t matched the level he showed before his injury this season. This week’s performance alone accounted for nearly a quarter of his total rushing yardage so far.

From a receiving perspective, his adaptability has allowed him to excel, becoming one of the best offensive weapons available in that aspect of his game.

But McCaffrey is a running back, and his combination of strength and relentless drive has shone brightly. In this game, he more than doubled his previous single-game yardage total this season.

This could be the performance McCaffrey needed to unlock his 2023 form consistently. While glimpses of that level appeared on Sunday Night Football, this game showed he still has plenty left in the tank.

Read More

feed

Published |Modified
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News