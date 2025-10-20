Christian McCaffrey just had one of his most defining games with 49ers
On the eve of the three-year anniversary of the San Francisco 49ers trading for Christian McCaffrey, he delivered one of his best performances in red and gold.
The 49ers earned a 20-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, improving their record to 5-2 and returning to the top of their division.
Sunday’s performance was proof that McCaffrey is still one of the most crucial pieces in the 49ers' offense.
Christian McCaffrey was responsible for all touchdowns
McCaffrey did essentially everything asked of him. He blitzed through the Falcons' defense and carried the entire offense on his shoulders.
The stat sheet showed him finishing with 7 receptions for 72 yards, alongside 23 rushes for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns. He totalled 201 yards. He helped close out the game in the final stages of the fourth quarter, when only a field goal separated the two teams.
It took him a few weeks to get back into the swing of things, but this was a statement performance you'd previously expect from McCaffrey.
Thanks to the return of tight end George Kittle, who played for the first time since Week 1 following a hamstring injury, McCaffrey was able to produce his best work.
The 49ers struggled with just 3.1 yards per carry before Kittle’s return, but in this matchup, they improved to 4.5 yards. His presence creates significant openings for the offense, especially for McCaffrey.
Why McCaffrey's performance is one of his most career-defining
The difficult road that McCaffrey has been down is well documented. His bilateral Achilles tendinitis and torn PCL ended his 2024 season after just four matches.
Many questions were raised about whether he could ever match his previous performances, especially after reaching the pinnacle by winning the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year.
McCaffrey’s impact in the running game hadn’t matched the level he showed before his injury this season. This week’s performance alone accounted for nearly a quarter of his total rushing yardage so far.
From a receiving perspective, his adaptability has allowed him to excel, becoming one of the best offensive weapons available in that aspect of his game.
But McCaffrey is a running back, and his combination of strength and relentless drive has shone brightly. In this game, he more than doubled his previous single-game yardage total this season.
This could be the performance McCaffrey needed to unlock his 2023 form consistently. While glimpses of that level appeared on Sunday Night Football, this game showed he still has plenty left in the tank.