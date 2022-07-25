Coach Who Plays the 49ers this Season Hopes They Get Rid of Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo sure is popular for a quarterback zero teams seem to want as their starter this season.

Lots of people still think Garoppolo gives the 49ers a better chance to win than Trey Lance, including an anonymous coach who will face the 49ers this season, according to The Athletic:

"'That would be like my early Christmas present if they just get rid of Jimmy, so that way he can't play for them, and then make Trey be your guy,' a coach whose team plays the 49ers this season said."

There's more:

"'Sure, the more he plays, the better he will probably get, but he is a 4, and I feel like he is probably the bottom 4 for me,' a voter from the NFC West said. 'Just think about it. You get Russell Wilson out of here and now we've got Trey Lance playing and it is like, Oh, thank you. It just went from a really good quarterback division to being one of the softer divisions."

It's unclear whether those quotes came from the same person. But the second quote probably came from someone on the Cardinals or the Rams, considering he's from the NFC West, and he referenced Wilson as Lance as opponents.

I'm guessing the second quote came from someone on the Rams, because they're 0-6 against Garoppolo in the regular season. The only time they've beaten him was by three points in the NFC Championship a few months ago.

I can understand why the Rams in particular would be happy not to face Garoppolo anymore, but Garoppolo is not the reason the 49ers tend to beat the Rams. He has thrown 9 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions against them in his career. That's terrible.

Deebo Samuel is the reason the 49ers tend to beat the Rams. The 49ers are 6-0 when Samuel plays against the Rams in the regular season, and one of those games featured Nick Mullens at quarterback.

If Mullens can beat the Rams with Deebo, so can Lance.

Lance surely deserves scrutiny -- he's a giant mystery. But he surely is a better quarterback than Mullens, and he probably is a better quarterback than Garoppolo, too. Face it, Garoppolo is not one of the 25 best quarterbacks in the league. If he were, some team would have traded for him by now.

The bar Garoppolo has set for Lance to clear is incredibly low.