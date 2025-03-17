All 49ers

Contract Details Show 49ers Easily Could Have Re-Signed Dre Greenlaw

Grant Cohn

Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
This one hurts.

When it was announced that Dre Greenlaw signed a three-year, $35 million contract with the Denver Broncos, it made sense why the 49ers let him go. They simply couldn't afford to commit themselves long-term to a linebacker coming off an injury.

But now the contract details of Greenlaw's deal with Denver have come out, and it's clear his contract essentially is a one-year deal with team options for more.

Greenlaw has no guaranteed money in his contract after this year. So while it's a three-year, $35 million deal on paper, in reality, it's a one-year, $11.5 million contract. Nothing more is guaranteed. And that's more than reasonable for a player such as Greenlaw who is absolutely dominant when healthy.

The 49ers probably offered Greenlaw a one-year deal worth significantly less than $11.5 million, which is silly considering they gave backup tight end Luke Farrell nearly $7 million per season and they gave fullback Kyle Juszczyk $4 million per season.

Instead of signing those two non-offensive-linemen blocking specialists, the 49ers could have given that money to Greenlaw and signed a player with real upside. A player who truly is a leader in the locker room, not just a mouthpiece for the coaching staff.

In retrospect, the 49ers never truly embraced and marketed Greenlaw as a core member of their team. He rarely spoke to the media at the podium. And now he leaves with no goodbye.

Cold world.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011.

