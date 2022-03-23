Could the 49ers Run it Back With Jimmy Garoppolo?

Cutting or trading Jimmy Garoppolo is not an option right now, which makes it possible for him to remain with the 49ers around training camp and beyond.

Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the 49ers.

Quarterback needy teams have completely diminished since the start of free agency. That makes it impossible to trade Garoppolo if it wasn't already. Retaining him into training camp looks likelier each and everyday that he remains on the roster.

However, I would not rule out that he is on the 49ers roster longer than that. As long as he remains aboard, there cannot be a presumption that Trey Lance is the starter. Kyle Shanahan could still feel uneasy with Lance's progression when he sees him again in OTAs and then consider Garoppolo his starter again.

So could the 49ers run it back with Garoppolo?

It is not out of the realm of possibility.

This is a scenario that even Ian Rapoport of NFL Network can envision.

"I'll tell you this," said Rapoport on the Pat McAfee show. "The longer we go in this thing and Jimmy G. (Garoppolo) is still on the Niners makes me think that like, they could keep him. I mean, he lead them to the playoffs last year. I know it wasn't perfect, but like would it be the craziest thing in the world to keep him and let Trey Lance learn for another year? I can think of worse outcomes for the 49ers. I just don't see a spot for him."

While it is just his opinion and not source driven, Rapoport makes a good point. A point that should be treated with some weight considering he's usually knowledgeable around the league. But Rapoport didn't even need to say this. Bringing Garoppolo back becomes a reality every week he remains.

The 49ers love Garoppolo despite his many flaws as a quarterback. I mean, they clearly have overvalued him substantially over the rest of the league since no one has made traction on trading for him. And that is likely because no one else can get the most out of him like the 49ers can with Kyle Shanahan.

Since he doesn't have a trade market, the 49ers could want to keep him and take the third-round compensatory pick for when he leaves in free agency. That would be quite a stubborn way to operate if they are so pressed about getting value in Garoppolo that they waste a year with Lance. Now, there is always the chance that a quarterback gets hurt, which props up Garoppolo's value. But that isn't common at all. The 49ers would be immorally having their fingers crossed for something that is unlikely to happen just to ship Garoppolo off.

Another aspect to consider is that Garoppolo returning doesn't necessarily have to be as a starter, though I think that would be ludicrous if he remained while Lance is the starter. His cap number would be inexcusable to keep on as a backup and how long would it take before the players sour on Lance IF he falters? They start losing games with Lance at the helm and become impatient with him as he develops.

There are various pathways that can play out here should Garoppolo make it past training camp. Ultimately, the 49ers can simply end this farce by cutting him and making it clear this is Lance's team.

Until they do so, Lance can't be propped up as the starter.