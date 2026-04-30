Why the 49ers Needed to Draft WR De’Zhaun Stribling
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Drafting Ole Miss wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling with the 33rd overall pick was a bit of a wild one by the San Francisco 49ers.
He was a player who seemed poised to be a third-round pick. In a way, it shouldn’t be shocking that the 49ers selected him. They’re the poster child of reaching for players in the draft.
Reaching aside, there is another reason not to be surprised by Stribling's selection, and it goes beyond his skills.
The 49ers needed to draft Stribling
If you look at the future of the wide receiver position on the 49ers, you’ll realize quickly that there is no future. It’s impossible to look at more than one current receiver as a long-term player.
And that one current player is Ricky Pearsall, who is a true toss-up for the long-term given his injuries. But he’s their best option, which says a lot about the poor state of the future of the position.
You can’t even consider Jacob Cowing or Jordan Watkins. There’s zero runway for them to grow and earn a role in the offense now. If the 49ers had any faith in them, then they probably wouldn’t draft Stribling No. 33 overall.
Mike Evans and Christian Kirk were both band-aid signings. Kirk is on a one-year deal, and so is Evans essentially. There’s a chance Evans remains with the 49ers in 2027, which would be great.
It would mean he’s still a high-level player and keeps the position comfortable. But the Niners still need more there, and that’s what drew them to Stribling. Wide receiver was on their list of needs.
The talent he possesses, from his strong blocking to his blazing speed for downfield plays, made him their perfect pick. Now, they have a second receiver in their long-term plans.
The downside is it's extremely difficult to envision Stribling as anything more than a No. 3 receiver. At best, he'll flash as a No. 2 receiver. But at least he helps to dispel some of the blurriness at the position for the next few years
That doesn't make his selection at No. 33 any less of a reach. If anything, it adds to it. Anytime a team prioritizes need, it leads them to make poor draft decisions.
Stribling might very well be a solid player, but the 49ers might've been able to draft Chase Bisontis before him and gotten Stribling after.
Hopefully, the 49ers can get Stribling to match the value of a 33rd overall pick.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN